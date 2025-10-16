Beyond the Celebration: The Dollar Preference That Threatens Cedi’s Real Recovery

The Bank of Ghana is preparing to celebrate the cedi’s 60th anniversary with fanfare, international conferences, and a campaign to rebuild national pride in the local currency. Yet inside Ghana’s real estate offices, international schools, and business boardrooms, a different conversation is happening. The cedi may be appreciating against the dollar on official exchange rates, but among those with choice, the dollar remains king.

“Show me a property listing in Ghana that quotes prices in cedis,” one real estate broker in Accra said during a recent transaction. “Everything substantial is priced in dollars. International school fees, medical treatments abroad, imports, even some local construction projects. If you want to do serious business in Ghana, you price in dollars.” This informal preference, repeated across sectors, reveals a structural problem that headline appreciation rates cannot solve.

The statistics tell a troubling story. A major structural challenge facing Ghana’s economy is that too many critical transactions continue to occur in dollars rather than cedis. From residential properties in Accra’s upscale neighborhoods to international school fees for children in the diaspora, from imported machinery to foreign contracts, the dollar remains the currency of value storage and serious transactions. This persistent dollarization undermines confidence in the local currency and continuously drives demand for dollars, creating downward pressure that technically shouldn’t exist if the cedi were truly gaining acceptance.

The problem runs deeper than mere habit. Ghanaians who have experienced decades of cedi depreciation have learned a hard lesson: the dollar preserves value. Real estate investors know that a property priced in cedis today could be worth significantly less in cedis five years from now if inflation and depreciation resume. International school fees in dollars are a hedge against currency weakness. Even small business owners purchasing imported equipment prefer dollar pricing because it protects them from unexpected exchange rate movements that could wipe out their margins.

This rational behavior creates a self-fulfilling cycle. The more that significant economic actors choose dollars for major transactions, the less the cedi is used for value storage. The less it’s used for value storage, the easier it becomes for confidence to erode when economic shocks arrive. The easier confidence erodes, the more pressure the cedi faces during downturns. In this cycle, even a 21 percent year-to-date appreciation becomes merely a temporary reprieve rather than evidence of genuine currency strength.

The Bank of Ghana’s latest policy moves suggest institutional awareness of this challenge. The new foreign exchange intermediation programme beginning in October 2025, which will sell up to US$1.15 billion through twice-weekly auctions, aims to increase dollar availability while deepening the interbank market. Yet availability of dollars doesn’t address why residents and businesses prefer them in the first place. Making dollars easier to access may actually reinforce dollarization if the underlying trust deficit with the cedi remains unresolved.

Consider the international school fees dilemma. Parents with children attending Accra International School or other premium institutions pay fees in dollars or their overseas currency equivalent. This isn’t bureaucratic inflexibility. It’s deliberate hedging. A parent who committed to cedi-denominated fees would face exposure to exchange rate fluctuations that could suddenly make education unaffordable if the currency weakened. Requiring dollar payment transfers that risk to the institution rather than the family. It’s economically rational, but it also means that some of Ghana’s most affluent households are continuously converting cedis to dollars to secure their children’s education.

The same logic applies across real estate markets. A developer constructing a high-end residential complex in Cantonments or Airport Residential Area typically finances through dollars or prices in dollars because construction materials, imported components, and potential buyer interest are all dollar-denominated. A Ghanaian investor viewing the property calculates whether to buy now or wait, with the knowledge that if cedis depreciate, the property’s cedi value rises only if rents or resale prices also rise in dollar terms. The simpler hedge is to price and transact in dollars from the start.

These individually rational decisions create a collective action problem. The Bank of Ghana can tighten monetary policy, improve fiscal discipline, and boost foreign exchange reserves, all of which it claims to be doing. But none of these technical measures address why a significant portion of Ghana’s economy operates in dollars as a matter of preference rather than necessity.

Breaking this pattern requires more than policy announcements. It requires that Ghanaians perceive the cedi as truly stable across an extended period, stable enough that major life decisions can be denominated in cedis without fear of sudden depreciation. A 21 percent year-to-date appreciation is encouraging, but it’s less than two years of recovery. Real estate investors, international schools, and import businesses have lived through multiple cycles of appreciation followed by sharp depreciation. Rebuilding trust requires sustained performance, not a single positive year.

The Cedi@60 celebration and the international currency conference offer platforms to address this structural challenge directly. Yet the current messaging focuses on celebrating history, promoting financial literacy, and highlighting policy framework credibility. Important as these are, they don’t solve the fundamental problem: why should a Ghanaian with dollars choose to hold cedis for major transactions?

Some economists argue that technology offers a path forward. Digital currencies and mobile money platforms could increase cedi usage for everyday transactions, building confidence from the bottom up. Others suggest that forcing certain transactions into cedis through regulatory measures could accelerate de-dollarization. But these approaches carry risks. Too aggressive a move could backfire, driving transactions underground or into informal markets, actually reducing the central bank’s visibility into economic activity.

The uncomfortable reality is that genuine cedi confidence cannot be manufactured through campaigns or conferences. It can only be earned through years of consistent macroeconomic stability, predictable policy, and economic growth that makes holding cedis rational even for those with alternatives. The cedi’s 60th anniversary is a moment to celebrate, but it’s also a moment to acknowledge that the central bank’s real challenge isn’t marketing the currency to citizens. It’s creating conditions where Ghanaians choose to use cedis not out of patriotism, but out of self-interest.

Until international schools price tuition in cedis without demanding a premium, until real estate developers quote property values in cedis with confidence, until importers don’t require dollar hedges on their contracts, the cedi’s recovery will remain incomplete. The appreciation may be real, but the underlying trust issue will persist.