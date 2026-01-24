Beyonce Tops Celebrity Jewelry Rankings with US$132.7 Million Collection

Beyonce owns the most expensive luxury jewelry collection among celebrities, now valued at $132.7 million as gold prices continue to climb, according to a January 2026 study by FashioNica, a vintage handbag shop.

The study examined 10 A list celebrities based on publicly worn pieces from red carpets and performances, tracking celebrity jewelry wealth by documenting items displayed at major events, award shows, and personal appearances over the past three decades.

Researchers recorded each item with its estimated market value at the time of first appearance, then adjusted all figures to 2026 using gold and diamond price data. This shows how collections appreciated as gold jumped from around $350 per ounce in the early 1990s to over $2,600 today.

Beyonce’s collection, originally valued at $94.2 million when first documented in 2007, has grown in price by $38.5 million. Her standout pieces include the iconic Tiffany Diamond, valued at $30 million, that only four people have ever worn. She also owns a Lorraine Schwartz necklace with over 400 carats, which she showcased at the 2017 Grammys, valued at $12 million.

Madonna holds second place with about $86.4 million in valuables, up from an original $59 million valuation. The pop icon wore $20 million worth of Harry Winston diamonds to the 1991 Oscars alongside Michael Jackson, her earliest documented piece that saw massive appreciation over three decades.

Madonna also owns an Edwardian wedding tiara featuring 78 carats from Asprey of London, originally priced at $5 million in 2000. Beyond that, her collection includes five other pieces from Neil Lane.

Victoria Beckham ranks third with a jewelry collection estimated at $67.3 million, up from $50.5 million since the 1990s. The fashion mogul owns 15 different engagement rings from her spouse, David Beckham, with her priciest piece being an $8 million Bulgari diamond and ruby necklace from 2006.

Her rings range from a three carat marquise cut band in 1998 to more recent pieces like a square cut yellow diamond worth $2.6 million. One standout is a 17 carat pear cut stone valued at $5.3 million.

Kim Kardashian holds fourth place with a jewelry collection that grew by $7.5 million in value over 15 years, reaching $31.8 million by 2026. Her collection includes a 15 carat cushion cut engagement ring from Kanye West that Lorraine Schwartz designed, valued at $4 million.

The reality star bought Elizabeth Taylor’s jade bangles for around $65,000 back in 2011, and purchased Princess Diana’s Attallah Cross pendant at auction in 2024.

Cardi B rounds out the top five. The rapper’s collection is now priced at $15.8 million, up over $1.5 million in just eight years as gold prices appreciated the most during this time. Her jewelry centers on statement pieces like the $5 million Gismondi collar she wore to the 2020 Grammys, featuring 310 carats sewn directly onto her dress.

She also owns Lorraine Schwartz Colombian emerald earrings and a ring that together are worth $4 million.

The remaining top 10 celebrities include Kylie Jenner with $14.4 million in inflation adjusted jewelry value, up from an original $12.2 million first documented in 2015. Ariana Grande’s collection is valued at $13.5 million, rising from $11.9 million since 2016.

Taylor Swift’s jewelry holdings total $8.28 million in current value, up from $7 million when first documented in 2015. Zendaya’s collection, first tracked in 2021, has grown from $6.9 million to $7.92 million. Rihanna rounds out the top 10 with jewelry valued at $7.31 million, up from $6.38 million when first documented in 2019.

A jewelry investment expert commenting on the study noted that high end jewelry holds value because precious metals and rare stones have a limited supply. Gold prices, for example, have increased by over 600 per cent since the 1990s, the expert said.

Historic pieces gain even more value. When Kim Kardashian bought Elizabeth Taylor’s jade bangles in 2011, she paid $65,000. Those same pieces are worth more now simply because they are vintage Elizabeth Taylor jewelry, the expert explained.

Such pieces are so valuable that some celebrities even take out lines of credit against their jewelry collections, using them as collateral just like commercial property, the expert added.

The study’s findings reflect broader trends in the luxury jewelry market. Gold prices rose 65 to 67 per cent during 2025 alone, reaching record highs above $4,500 per ounce in early 2026, according to JP (JPMorgan) Morgan forecasts. The investment bank projects gold could reach $5,055 per ounce by late 2026.

Industry data from Edge Retail Academy shows jewelry sales in 2025 grew primarily through higher prices rather than increased unit sales, with average retail prices up 10.9 per cent while units sold declined 5.6 per cent. This price up, units down trend reflects both material cost pressures and a shift toward fewer, better things among luxury consumers.

The luxury jewelry market will reach an estimated $194.8 billion globally by the end of 2026, according to projections. When asked to compare categories for investment potential, consumers rank jewelry highest, 15 percentage points above handbags and other accessories.

However, experts caution that jewelry values fluctuate with economic conditions, precious metal prices, and fashion trends. The luxury jewelry market experiences cycles of growth and correction. Pieces should be purchased primarily for personal enjoyment, with any appreciation considered a welcome bonus rather than a guaranteed outcome.

Beyonce’s jewelry collection continues to expand. In November 2025, she wore a Messika Fragments of Time diamond necklace to the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show during Paris Fashion Week. The piece featured a 36 carat yellow diamond alongside a 33 carat white diamond, with the entire necklace containing 232 stones totaling 129 carats. Rumors suggest the necklace exceeded $10 million in value.

The singer also launched a limited edition jewelry collection with Tiffany and Co in 2023 in celebration of her Renaissance World Tour, with Tiffany serving as the official jeweler for the concert series that totaled over 50 shows.