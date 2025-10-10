Beware of Political Smokescreen

By: Dr Tom Àsiseh

The Mahama administration introduced a God oriented system (viz)

” RESET AGENDA” to Ghanaians when he was handed the mantle.

Hopes were lifted with high spirited expectation that the pool of adversity that drown the nation’s progress would be dried out after all.

Unfortunately this administration couldn’t understand the readings of the national reset compass therefore lost their bearings. Instead the reset system was replaced with an improvised political campaign policy – a 24 hour economy agenda.

Your Excellency suffice to say that God saw the suffering and deprivation of his people whose tears had reached him hence he gave you the reset system agenda so Ghana can be better again.

There’s a difference between policy and system. Developed countries used reset system for the development of their nation, then successive leaders later use policy to service the developed system.

Ghana is like a periphery country struggling to develop therefore using a 24 hour economy policy may have a facetious look because it is not a system.

Reset system was used by Dr Kwame Nkrumah to rebuild the broken walls of the Gold Coast then laid the solid foundation for the new Ghana.

National reset system aligns with our national values. The history of developed countries are written with the ink of values and their foundation laid through the reset system.

RESET AGENDA PROPER

The democracy we practice is defined clearly ( quote) government of the people, by the people and for the people (unquote).

In making a true meaning of our democratic ideology the government formed out of the mandate is given back to the people because it is for the people; leadership is servanthood not Lordship.

Eight months have gone without any sign of the reset system and this sounds like a recycle of the broken past.

A fast track reset system is what this administration needs to lead Ghana through the developmental process.

A RESET SYSTEM STRATEGY= DECENTRALIZATION

With reset system the Mahama administration should have decentralized the executive powers and release parts to the sixteen regions thereby granting them autonomy to operate on regional capacity to help in the developmental spree.

The paramount chiefs in their various regions serves as the advisory council. Representatives of the men, woman and youth serve as the executive wing of the regions for the sake of accountability check.

One of the illustrious sons or daughters of the regions shall be chosen to serve as the regional administrator in the place of regional ministers.This would discourage partisanship in the course of development. The position of the regional administrator shall be rotated to avoid sectionalism.

The beauty of this is that the youth would be involved in the leadership and decision making in their regions.

THE IMPORTANCE OF OUR CHIEFS AS SUB-LEADERS

Chieftaincy in Ghana is older than politics, it is older than the presidency, it is older than our independence and republic. The absence of our traditional rulers engaging in the leadership of their regions has bedevilled the concept of our democratic stance.

Decentralization culminate a process that operates division of labour and areas of concentration. The reset system through this gives back the government to the people. Every region would have the privilege and opportunity to utilize their own resources and creat jobs then develop their regions without being marginalized and waiting for decades for progress to reach their turn. With such positive regional developmental competition all the regions will develop simultaneously. Ghanaians in diaspora would be spured to join the process in their regions. This would attract foreign investors to willfully invest in the regions they deem favourable. This would save the efforts of government going round the world meeting countries soliciting for their spilled – over dollars.

Since this administration has done well by reducing the power of the dollar against our cedis why are they going round the whole world soliciting for dollars for their projects in Ghana? So it is evident that the reset system through decentralization is the solution to Ghana’s problem.

The reset system would help the central government gain continuous funds into the coffers, a percentage accrued from the proceeds of the utilized resources by the sixteen regions to run the government major projects. Such system would help discourage excessive government borrowing and spending.

SECURITY MEASURES OF THE RESET SYSTEM

With the decentralization leading to division of labour and areas of concentration corruption will be exposed and discouraged through regional and local surveillance. Crime would be easily curbed out through local interactions.No political party in power would usurp authority over the people nor marginalized or subjugate a non party affiliated person.

No foreigner would use influence through any source to stage smartness against a citizen or a national.

THE ESSENCE OF A RESET DRIVE

The fact remains that it is better to doubt your belief than to believe your doubt. This has been the age long silent riddle leaders struggle with to get solution to national issues.

In believing your doubt you get stuck, as an upshot when the flip side of that belief unveils its negation it becomes difficult to rescind. But when you doubt your belief it creates avenue for sampling critical opinions and research.

Since the fourth republic the nation’s broken walls have not been rebuilt and foundation hasn’t been laid due to the absence of the reset system.

Even God used his own reset system to rebuild the spiritual broken walls of the heaven and earth during creation process then after laid the solid foundation of heaven and earth.

The reset system in Ghana directs a sitting president to use the three resources – human resources, minerals resources and natural resources which serve as the solid foundation to develop Ghana. This can only be executed through decentralization.

We need the reset system to be implemented because Ghanaians are tired of experimentation.

Let me be clear; I write this submission as an independent entity with no political party affiliation, never been a card holding member of any political party. It is about Ghana and the ordinary Ghanaians matter most. We therefore expect your administration to follow the reset system process for a fast track developmental spree.

God bless Ghana and may he grant you the wisdom to do the right thing for the nation.