Beware of Political Smokescreen in Ghana’s Development Discourse

When President John Dramani Mahama returned to office in January 2025, he came armed with what many saw as a divine mandate: the “Reset Agenda.” It was supposed to dry up the pool of adversity that had drowned the nation’s progress. Eight months later, an independent observer raises uncomfortable questions about whether that vision has been supplanted by campaign rhetoric.

President Mahama has reported dramatic improvements in Ghana’s economic indicators, with inflation dropping from 23.8 percent in December 2024 to 11.5 percent by August 2025, marking the lowest rate recorded since December 2021. The administration has also stabilized the cedi and improved energy supply. These are tangible achievements under what Mahama calls his “Resetting Ghana Agenda.”

Yet the author of this opinion piece, who describes himself as politically unaffiliated, argues that the administration has lost its bearings by replacing the reset system with what he characterizes as “an improvised political campaign policy,” the 24-hour economy agenda.

At the launch event in Accra on July 2, President Mahama unveiled what he termed the “24-H Plus Agenda”, a strategic initiative designed to maximize productivity, drive export growth, and create inclusive economic opportunities. The president explained that his administration would establish the necessary conditions, including reliable electricity, efficient logistics, and public safety, for businesses to operate around the clock.

The opinion writer draws a distinction between policy and system. He contends that developed countries used reset systems for foundational development, then successive leaders employed policies to service those systems. Ghana, he argues, is a peripheral country still struggling to develop, making a 24-hour economy policy look “facetious” because it’s not a system.

His proposed solution centers on radical decentralization. He envisions the Mahama administration decentralizing executive powers across Ghana’s sixteen regions, granting them autonomy to operate at regional capacity. Paramount chiefs would serve as advisory councils, with representatives of men, women, and youth forming executive wings for accountability.

Instead of regional ministers, he proposes regional administrators chosen from illustrious sons or daughters of each region, with positions rotated to avoid sectionalism. This, he believes, would discourage partisanship and involve youth in leadership and decision making.

Chiefs and traditional councils continue to play a crucial role in governance, cultural preservation, and community development in Ghana’s democratic landscape. The Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralization concluded National-Level Stakeholder Consultations on the formulation of the National Decentralization Policy and Strategy (NDPS 2026-2030) in June 2025, indicating ongoing government engagement with decentralization frameworks.

The writer insists that chieftaincy in Ghana predates politics, the presidency, independence, and the republic itself. He believes the absence of traditional rulers engaging meaningfully in regional leadership has bedeviled Ghana’s democratic stance.

His vision includes regions utilizing their own resources to create jobs and develop simultaneously through what he calls “positive regional developmental competition.” This, he argues, would attract Ghanaians in the diaspora and foreign investors without government officials traveling the world soliciting dollars.

He points to what he sees as a contradiction: if the administration has reduced the power of the dollar against the cedi, why is it still going around the world soliciting dollars for projects? The reset system through decentralization, he insists, would generate continuous funds into government coffers through percentages accrued from regional resource utilization.

On security, he claims decentralization would expose and discourage corruption through regional and local surveillance, curb crime through local interactions, and prevent political parties from marginalizing non-affiliated persons.

The writer invokes Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s use of a reset system to rebuild the broken walls of the Gold Coast and lay solid foundations for the new Ghana. Even God, he notes, used a reset system to rebuild spiritually broken walls during creation before laying heaven and earth’s foundation.

His call is clear: Ghana needs the reset system implemented through decentralization, directing the president to leverage three resources—human, mineral, and natural—as the solid foundation for development. “Ghanaians are tired of experimentation,” he declares.

President Mahama has outlined four pillars to reset Ghana’s economy: economic restoration and stabilization, improving the business and investment environment, constitutional review, and the fight against accountability and corruption. Whether this aligns with the writer’s vision of a reset “system” versus policy remains a point of contention.

What’s evident is that Ghana’s development discourse continues to grapple with fundamental questions about structure versus implementation, systems versus policies, and the role of traditional authority in modern governance. Whether the Mahama administration’s approach represents genuine reset or political smokescreen will ultimately be judged by outcomes, not rhetoric.