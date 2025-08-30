Beverage Company Backs Accra Clubs for Democracy Cup Clash

Local beverage manufacturer Twellium Ghana Limited has provided sponsorship support to both Accra Hearts of Oak and Great Olympics ahead of their September 5 Democracy Cup encounter at Legon Sports Stadium.

The company presented water and energy drink packages to both traditional clubs during separate ceremonies at their respective training facilities. Hearts of Oak received their supplies at the Pobiman training grounds, while Great Olympics were presented theirs at La Town Park.

Hearts coach Massoud Didi Dramani welcomed the Democracy Cup as preparation for the upcoming 2024/25 league season. The Phobia mentor expressed confidence his team would use the fixture to fine-tune their approach ahead of the domestic campaign.

“Hearts are preparing feverishly for the league and the Democracy Cup will be a good match for such preparations,” Dramani stated. “We are going to win it.”

Great Olympics coach Sully Adamu struck an equally confident tone despite his team competing from the first division. The tactician suggested the lower-tier club could spring a surprise against their premier league rivals.

The Democracy Cup enters its second year as an annual competition established by Parliament’s Speaker to promote national unity and democratic values. The tournament aims to bring Ghanaians together while encouraging constitutional support and democratic participation.

Priscilla Awumey, representing Twellium’s corporate marketing and business development division, emphasized the company’s commitment to supporting both participating clubs. The food and beverage manufacturer viewed the sponsorship as backing a meaningful competition that honors Ghana’s democratic principles.

The fixture promises to generate significant local interest as two of Accra’s most storied football institutions prepare to contest the parliamentary-backed trophy. Both coaches expressed appreciation for the tournament’s role in promoting democratic values through sport.

Hearts of Oak will enter as favorites given their top-flight status, but Olympics’ determination to cause an upset adds intrigue to the September encounter.