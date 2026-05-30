Betano Rewards ‘Ghana’s Next Millionaire’ Winner with GH¢1m

Betano, a sports betting and gaming operator, has handed over a GHS1 million cheque to Maximus Alexander Mill, the winner of its flagship “Ghana’s Next Millionaire” promotion.

The presentation ceremony held at Atlantic Tower in Accra marked the official handover of the grand prize to the winner, who described the moment as life-changing after months of participation in the campaign.

Speaking after receiving the cheque, Mr. Maximus Alexander Mill recounted how he first learned about the promotion through an advertisement on Instagram in December 2025.

According to him, he was already familiar with the Betano brand from its operations in other markets and decided to pre-register after seeing details of the campaign.

“I saw the advert on Instagram about Ghana’s Next Millionaire and decided to register. A few months later, I received notifications that Betano had officially started operations in Ghana,” he said.

Mr. Mill disclosed that he initially doubted the authenticity of the winning notification after receiving a congratulatory email that did not specify the amount he had won. “The email only congratulated me, so I did not take it seriously at first. I thought it was not real,” he said.

He explained that his doubts were cleared the following morning when he received a call from a Betano representative, who confirmed the win and guided him through the verification process.

“At first, I still found it difficult to believe. But after they explained everything and mentioned the amount, I followed the instructions they gave me, and today we are here,” he added.

The winner said the prize represents a significant milestone in his life and has strengthened his determination to pursue greater financial goals. “If I have a million now, then the next target is a billion,” he stated.

Mr. Mill indicated that he intends to invest the money, expand his income streams and support his family rather than spend it extravagantly.

“I need to multiply it, triple it, and make more money. Anything is possible. I want to help my family and also improve my own life,” he said.

He further encouraged members of the public to verify opportunities offered by licensed operators rather than dismissing them outright.

“This is real. Nobody introduced me to it. I saw the advert myself, registered, and today I have won GHS1 million,” he noted.

Mr. Mill also described Betano Ghana as a platform that offers various opportunities for users, urging participants to engage responsibly. “It is a good platform with many options. If you are smart about it, you can make money from it,” he added.

The “Ghana’s Next Millionaire” campaign forms part of Betano Ghana’s customer engagement initiatives aimed at rewarding users and increasing brand awareness following the company’s entry into the Ghanaian market.

The promotion attracted widespread participation across the country, culminating in the award of the GHS1 million grand prize to Mr. Mill.