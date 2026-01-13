Best Assurance Company Limited Appoints Robert Wugah as Managing Director

The Board of Directors of Best Assurance Company Limited (Best Assurance), an indigenous Ghanaian general insurance company, has appointed Mr. Robert Wugah as the Managing Director of the Company, with effect from 3rd November, 2025.

Mr. Wugah is a consummate insurance professional with over two decades of hands-on industry experience spanning strategy, innovation, general management, insurance underwriting, reinsurance, and claims management. His appointment reflects the Board’s commitment to strengthening leadership capacity and positioning the Company for sustained growth and enhanced value creation.

Commenting on the appointment, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Dr. Tony Aubynn, stated that Mr. Wugah brings more than twenty years of insurance practice and exposure, with a deep understanding of how effective leadership can drive growth and profitability within insurance institutions. He noted that Mr. Wugah’s strong appreciation of insurance service delivery and its impact on individuals and businesses, combined with his extensive experience in collaboration, product flexibility, and technology, will be invaluable in ensuring that Best Assurance delivers greater impact at scale to all stakeholders.

In his role as Managing Director, Mr. Wugah will provide strategic leadership in shaping, repositioning, managing, and leveraging the Company’s existing market equity to deliver enhanced value to customers. He will also oversee the delivery of market-driven products and services designed to meet the protection needs of both retail and corporate clients.

Speaking on his appointment, Mr. Robert Wugah expressed his appreciation to the Board for the confidence reposed in him, describing the opportunity as a tremendous honour. He noted that throughout his more than twenty years in the insurance industry, his motivation has consistently been to drive improvement and enhance value for customers and the general public through effective insurance solutions. He further emphasized the importance of collaboration among all stakeholders, including the Board of Directors, regulators, brokers, agents, customers, and staff, as a critical enabler for meeting expectations and achieving sustainable progress. Mr. Wugah affirmed his commitment to playing a central role in positioning Best Assurance as a leading and preferred insurance brand in Ghana.

Mr. Wugah possesses a rich and in-depth understanding of the Ghanaian insurance industry, having practiced for over two decades. Prior to his appointment at Best Assurance, he served as Managing Director of Imperial General Assurance, where he successfully led the Company through a period of significant transformation. Key milestones under his leadership included a turnaround in growth and profitability, as well as an increase in market share following his assumption of office in 2020. He also spearheaded a critical restructuring exercise that injected renewed energy into the Company’s operations.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Wugah held various senior leadership positions at Wapic Insurance Ghana Limited (now Coronation Insurance Ghana), where he headed several departments, including Corporate and Broker Relations, and later served as Head of Technical Operations. He also served as Acting Head of Corporate and subsequently Head of Reinsurance at Metropolitan Insurance Company (now Hollard Insurance Ghana). Until his appointment as Managing Director of Imperial General Assurance, he was the Head of Technical Operations.

Best Assurance Company Limited is an indigenous insurance company licensed by the National Insurance Commission to transact non-life insurance business, including Motor, Fire, Accident, Engineering, Oil & Gas, Marine, and Bond insurance.