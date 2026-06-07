Bernardo Silva Delays Transfer Decision Until After World Cup

Bernardo Silva will name his next club only after the World Cup, the free agent midfielder told reporters on Saturday after Portugal’s opening group game.

Silva is looking for a new club after leaving Manchester City at the end of a nine-year spell, opting not to renew his contract. His services have attracted interest from Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, and Benfica, placing him among the most pursued free agents of this transfer window.

Speaking in the post-match mixed zone after Portugal beat Chile, Silva acknowledged Barcelona as a genuine possibility but pushed back firmly on reports of a done deal. “Barcelona is an option I have, but I haven’t made a decision yet,” he said.

When pressed on whether a move to Camp Nou was a personal dream, he remained guarded, saying he did not know where he would end up. Silva had initially been expected to announce his next club before the tournament. His agent Jorge Mendes confirmed to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano that plans had shifted, with a decision now set to follow Portugal’s World Cup conclusion.

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick views Silva as the priority addition for his midfield, but the Spanish club faces financial hurdles before any deal can be completed. Reports indicate the club must move on players including Marc Casado and Roony Bardghji before a move for Silva can be finalized, with Monaco among the clubs interested in Casado.

Portugal manager Roberto Martinez publicly endorsed the midfielder’s qualities, saying Silva could fit into any team in the world.

Silva has signalled that emotional fit will carry as much weight as financial terms in his final call. He has made clear he will inform his chosen club directly before any public announcement follows.