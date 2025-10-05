Berekum Chelsea Finally Find the Net, Escape Relegation Zone with Commanding Win

Berekum Chelsea picked up their first win of the season with a commanding 2-0 victory over Basake Holy Stars at the Golden City Park on Sunday, emphatically ending both their goal drought and a worrying home losing streak that had left the Blues staring at the relegation zone.

Goals from Anane and Faisal secured all three points for a Chelsea side that had endured a nightmare start to the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League (GPL) campaign. The Blues had suffered back-to-back defeats against Swedru All Blacks and Asante Kotoko, leaving them winless and goalless through their opening fixtures.

Sunday’s performance offered something Chelsea supporters had been desperately craving: hope. The Blues started with intensity and maintained their dominance throughout the match, creating several chances before finally breaking the deadlock. After weeks of attacking frustration, the floodgates finally opened.

The victory carries particular significance given the manner of their season-opening defeat. Asante Kotoko broke a 15-year winless streak at the Golden City Park with a 1-0 victory in Week 1, ending a drought that dated back to 2010. That loss, combined with regulatory issues that saw them charged by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for match day violations, had created a sense of crisis around the club.

For Basake Holy Stars, the defeat extends their own struggles to find consistency in what has proven to be a difficult campaign. The newly promoted side arrived at the Golden City Park hoping to claim a scalp against vulnerable opponents but found themselves outplayed by a Chelsea team finally finding their rhythm.

The match represented a reversal of fortunes from their previous encounter last season. Back in April 2025, Holy Stars secured a 2-1 victory over Chelsea, adding to the Blues’ woes during a forgettable campaign. Sunday’s result suggests Chelsea have learned from those painful lessons.

Climbing out of the relegation zone provides immediate relief for a club that has historically competed near the top of Ghanaian football. As champions in the 2010/11 season, Berekum Chelsea’s expectations extend far beyond mere survival. Yet the opening weeks had raised genuine concerns about whether this campaign might become a relegation battle.

The challenge now becomes building on this victory rather than treating it as an isolated result. Championship-winning sides don’t celebrate escaping the drop zone; they use such moments as springboards toward climbing the table. For Chelsea, consistency remains the urgent priority.

Their next fixtures carry added weight. Having finally broken their scoring duck and secured three points, the Blues need to demonstrate that Sunday’s performance wasn’t a fluke but rather the beginning of genuine momentum. Dropping back into old patterns would waste the psychological boost this victory provides.

The Golden City Park, once an intimidating venue where visiting teams struggled to get results, needs to become a fortress again. Kotoko’s breakthrough victory in Week 1 shattered that mystique, but Sunday’s commanding display suggested Chelsea are determined to rebuild their home reputation.

For now, though, relief trumps ambition. Three points, two goals, and escape from the relegation zone represents tangible progress for a team that had offered little to celebrate through the opening weeks. Whether this marks a turning point or merely a temporary respite will become clear in the coming fixtures.

What matters immediately is that Berekum Chelsea have given themselves breathing room and reminded the league that reports of their demise might be premature. The Blues are off the mark, out of danger, and finally looking like a team capable of competing rather than surviving.