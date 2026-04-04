Bentil Warns Middle East War Is Reshaping World Order, Ghana Must Plan Ahead

IMANI Africa Vice President Kofi Bentil has issued a stark warning that the ongoing Middle East conflict is far from over and that its eventual conclusion will fundamentally alter the global security architecture, with consequences Ghana cannot afford to ignore.

Speaking on TV3’s KeyPoints on Saturday, April 4, 2026, Bentil argued that the world will not return to its pre-war equilibrium any time soon and that the scale of the conflict makes a swift resolution unlikely. He said when the crisis eventually ends, the security and economic order it leaves behind will look significantly different from what existed before.

His core message to Ghana was direct: the country must stop relying on short-term responses and start doing the hard strategic thinking required to protect its people over the medium and long term.

Bentil criticised what he described as a tendency among Ghanaian leaders to focus on near-term trading opportunities created by commodity price swings rather than building structural resilience. He argued that Ghana’s oil and refining capacity, if deliberately harnessed, could serve as a genuine buffer against external shocks rather than simply a windfall to be managed quarter by quarter.

The remarks extend a line of argument Bentil has developed since the conflict began. In March 2026, he called attention to the potential of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) and the Sentuo Oil Refinery to anchor West Africa’s energy security, arguing that the region already has the infrastructure foundations needed to reduce its dependence on imported petroleum products.

On the question of fuel prices, Bentil has previously argued that whether prices rise or not ultimately depends on a deliberate government decision, noting the administration has the option to cushion consumers by drawing on available fiscal instruments or allow global price movements to pass through to pump prices under Ghana’s deregulated pricing framework.

His latest comments go further, framing the crisis not merely as an energy management challenge but as a geopolitical turning point that demands strategic foresight. The implicit critique is that Ghana’s policy response has been largely reactive, addressing immediate cost pressures without a governing framework for what comes next.

With the Strait of Hormuz disruption now in its sixth week and global oil markets continuing to reflect the conflict, the pressure on energy-importing economies like Ghana shows no sign of abating in the near term.