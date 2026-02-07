Bentil Urges NPP to Rely on Data Over Prophecies

IMANI Africa Vice President Kofi Bentil has called on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to base its 2028 electoral strategy on data, evidence, and strategic analysis rather than prophecies or external political advice following Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s victory in the party’s presidential primary on January 31, 2026.

Bentil emphasized that political opponents naturally prefer to face weaker challengers, making candidate advice from rival parties inherently suspect. He urged the NPP to reject what he described as self interested political commentary, stating that parties should not be swayed by voices that do not have their best interests at heart.

Speaking on KeyPoints with Alfred Ocansey, Bentil argued that while faith plays an important role in leadership, elections are ultimately won through data, electoral outcomes, and voter behaviour rather than prophecy or emotional attachment. He specifically cautioned Ghanaians to discard false prophecies regarding electoral outcomes, stating they represent noise in national discourse.

Bentil pointed to Bawumia’s performance in the December 7, 2024 presidential election as evidence of his electoral viability. The former Vice President garnered 41 percent of votes cast despite deep anger and disaffection from all sides, including NPP members who did not vote. Bawumia secured over 4.6 million votes in that election, losing to President John Dramani Mahama.

The IMANI executive maintained that polling evidence overwhelmingly supports Bawumia as the party’s strongest candidate for the 2028 contest. He emphasized that any decision the NPP makes must be grounded in objective analysis of electoral data and strategic considerations rather than emotions or external pressure.

Dr Bawumia won the January 31, 2026 primary with 110,645 votes representing 56.48 percent of ballots cast. His closest contender, former Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong, obtained 46,554 votes accounting for 23.76 percent. Dr Bryan Acheampong followed with 36,303 votes representing 18.53 percent, while Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum received 1,999 votes for 1.02 percent. Kwabena Agyapong secured 402 votes representing 0.21 percent.

The primary attracted over 211,000 delegates who cast ballots across more than 300 polling centres nationwide. Several prophets had staked their credibility on prophecies regarding the outcome, with Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson Eshun subsequently apologizing after his prediction that Kennedy Agyapong would win proved inaccurate.

Bentil has consistently advocated for science based decision making in national affairs. He previously urged Ghanaians to put aside emotions, superstition, and excessive religiosity while allowing science, evidence, and personal effort to guide electoral choices and other critical decisions.

The lawyer emphasized that research and polling often reveal uncomfortable truths but provide essential guidance for strategic planning. He argued that Ghana needs leaders who understand global trends and their implications for national development, particularly regarding digitalisation and technological advancement.

Addressing the 2028 election outlook, Bentil acknowledged that the contest represents a significant challenge compared with the 2024 race. He stated that the election of Dr Bawumia as flagbearer was a hill to climb, while the 2028 general elections will constitute a mountain requiring different strategic approaches.

Some NPP members, including flagbearer aspirant Dr Bryan Acheampong, had cautioned against fielding Dr Bawumia again, arguing that the party needs a fresh candidate who can distance the formation from the governance record of the previous administration. However, Bentil’s analysis suggests that such concerns may be misplaced given Bawumia’s demonstrated electoral strength.

Bawumia, addressing delegates during his campaign, argued that presenting a new candidate for 2028 would signal that the NPP is not serious about recapturing power. He emphasized that his experience, name recognition, and existing support base position him as the most viable option for the party.

The debate within the NPP reflects broader questions about political strategy following electoral defeat. While some argue for a fresh start with a new candidate, others contend that Bawumia’s experience, tested support base, and proven ability to withstand scrutiny make him the optimal choice for the 2028 contest.