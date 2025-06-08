Bentil Slams Government Over Energy Levy Explanations

IMANI Africa Senior Vice President Kofi Bentil has criticized Ghanaian government officials for relying on technical justifications instead of solving energy sector problems.

Bentil expressed frustration during a June 7 Joy News interview regarding the controversial Energy Sector Levy (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which faces opposition from industry and the public.

He specifically targeted the government’s communication approach, accusing spokespersons of excessive talking without corresponding action.

Bentil directly referenced a government spokesperson’s lengthy explanation: “You heard Felix spend 15 minutes explaining these things. It’s your job, nobody cares about it.”

He contrasted this with functional systems elsewhere: “When you travel to places where leaders work, you don’t know where they bought the gas from or whether they are using crude oil or nuclear energy; your lights stay on.

Please sit up, do your work.” His remarks reflect public discontent surrounding the Ghana Revenue Authority’s impending enforcement of the Energy Sector Shortfall and Debt Repayment Levy starting June 9.

The Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies has formally objected, citing insufficient consultation and operational challenges. Bentil characterized the core issue as misplaced priorities and governmental avoidance of responsibility.

“Consistently, they come at us with this and that and then when the problem comes, they come and explain all kinds of things that we don’t care about. If you’re competent, solve the problem,” Bentil stated. While government officials defend the levy as necessary to address legacy power sector debts and ensure stability, Bentil dismissed political framing.

“It is a bi-partisan problem,” he noted, emphasizing that successive administrations share responsibility for the crisis and that citizens require functional systems over prolonged explanations.

The Energy Sector Shortfall and Debt Repayment Levy aims to recover financial shortfalls accumulated under previous energy sector policies affecting multiple administrations.