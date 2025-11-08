Bentil Demands Immediate Suspension of All Mining Licences to Restore Order

Vice President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil, has called for an immediate suspension of all small-scale mining licences in Ghana, describing the current situation in the sector as chaotic and unsustainable.

Speaking on TV3’s KeyPoints program on November 8, Bentil argued that granting new mining licences amid the ongoing fight against illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, is retrogressive and defeats the purpose of restoring order in the industry. He said the most effective strategy in dealing with a complex and disorderly situation is to simplify it, which in this case means halting all mining activities temporarily.

Bentil explained that the government should withdraw all existing mining licences and reintroduce them only after a proper system has been put in place to regulate and monitor mining activities effectively. He stressed that it cannot be right either in law, morality, or governance that the country is fighting galamsey while still issuing mining licences.

The policy analyst recalled that a similar approach was adopted during the former presidency of Nana Akufo-Addo when a moratorium was placed on mining and Operation Vanguard was deployed to enforce it. In April 2017, shortly after coming to power, Akufo-Addo declared a moratorium on all small-scale gold mining and formed a joint military police taskforce called Operation Vanguard to enforce the ban. The taskforce, which comprised 400 servicemen under the command of Colonel William Agyapong, was tasked with eradicating illegal mining in the most affected regions.

Bentil described Operation Vanguard as one of the most successful interventions in the fight against illegal mining. However, the moratorium, initially set for six months, was extended for 20 months until December 2018 when it was lifted for newly registered miners, though illegal mining continued unabated throughout the ban period.

His comments add to ongoing public debate about recent attacks on enforcement teams. On November 6 and 7, journalists providing media coverage for an Environmental Protection Agency team were attacked by illegal miners in the Ashanti Region near Obuasi, forcing the team to retreat and resulting in a vehicular accident that left several people injured.

Earlier, on November 1, a NAIMOS team was attacked at Ahafo Hwidiem by a mob numbering about 600 people who besieged the Hwidiem Police Station demanding the release of arrested suspects. The incident reportedly involved the recovery of a loaded pistol, ammunition, and cash from apprehended individuals, with allegations that a Member of Parliament was implicated in the confrontation.

Bentil has previously described galamsey as an organized international crime perpetrated by armed bandits that has escalated beyond what police or civilian authorities can handle. He maintained that illegal mining networks now operate like cartels with access to heavy weapons, vast financial backing, and connections that undermine local enforcement.

The IMANI Africa vice president has also commended the establishment of the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat but insisted that the effort must be intensified. He argued that without a complete reset of the mining licensing system, Ghana will continue to struggle with the environmental and social consequences of uncontrolled illegal mining.

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has stated that it will provide monthly updates on progress in the fight against galamsey. In October 2024, the Lands Minister revoked 278 small-scale mining licences for failing to comply with mining regulations and for allowing permits to expire.