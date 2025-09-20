Bentil Backs Torkornoo’s Legal Challenge

Former Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo has launched a constitutional challenge against President John Dramani Mahama’s decision to remove her from the Supreme Court, arguing that the presidential warrant violated distinct constitutional procedures governing different judicial positions.

Speaking on TV3’s Key Points program on September 20, 2025, IMANI Africa Vice President Kofi Bentil endorsed Torkornoo’s legal challenge, describing it as “a good step by the former Chief Justice to file a review over her removal.”

Bentil criticized what he characterized as the weaponization of political processes against the former Chief Justice, stating “I still hold the view that we are using political processes to unduly punish people.”

Torkornoo’s application, filed on grounds of illegality and want of power under Article 146 of the Constitution, challenges the warrant President Mahama executed on September 1, 2025. She contends that the President’s authority to remove a Chief Justice cannot be extended to simultaneously remove her as a Justice of the Supreme Court.

The former Chief Justice seeks five specific reliefs from the court, including a declaration that the President lacks power to remove a Justice of the Superior Court without following mandatory procedures outlined in Article 146 of the Constitution.

Her application requests the court declare that jurisdiction to hear petitions for removing Superior Court Justices lies with bodies properly constituted under Article 146(4) of the 1992 Constitution, not through presidential warrant alone.

President Mahama removed Torkornoo following petitions accusing her of misusing public funds, with the removal based on grounds of misconduct and stated misbehaviour. However, Torkornoo’s challenge focuses on constitutional procedural violations rather than substantive allegations.

The removal process began with Torkornoo’s suspension as Chief Justice on April 22, 2025, following a preliminary investigation that found sufficient grounds for inquiry into her conduct in consultation with the Council of State.

A five-member committee chaired by Supreme Court Justice Gabriel Pwamang was formed to investigate issues raised in the petitions against her, establishing the procedural foundation for the subsequent removal.

The constitutional challenge highlights fundamental questions about separation of powers and judicial independence in Ghana’s constitutional framework. Article 146 establishes specific procedures for removing Superior Court Justices that differ from procedures for removing Chief Justices.

Torkornoo’s legal strategy focuses on the distinction between her roles as Chief Justice and Supreme Court Justice, arguing that while the President may have authority to remove her from the Chief Justice position, extending that removal to her Supreme Court membership violates constitutional procedures.

The case could establish important precedents regarding presidential powers over judicial appointments and removals, particularly concerning the procedural requirements for different levels of judicial positions within Ghana’s constitutional structure.

Bentil’s support for the challenge reflects broader concerns within civil society about maintaining constitutional processes and preventing political interference in judicial matters. His characterization of “using political processes to unduly punish people” suggests systemic concerns beyond this specific case.

The former Chief Justice specifically seeks an order of certiorari to quash the September 1, 2025 removal warrant, arguing it violates mandatory constitutional provisions regarding Superior Court Justice removals.

Her application requests the court declare the entire removal warrant “unlawful, null, void and of no effect,” potentially requiring reinstatement to her Supreme Court position if successful.

The constitutional challenge occurs within Ghana’s broader judicial and political context, where tensions between executive and judicial branches have occasionally surfaced over appointments, removals, and institutional independence.

Legal experts will closely monitor the case for its implications regarding constitutional interpretation, particularly concerning the relationship between executive authority and judicial independence within Ghana’s democratic framework.

The outcome could influence future procedures for judicial removals and clarify constitutional boundaries between different judicial positions and their respective removal mechanisms.

Torkornoo’s challenge represents a significant test of Ghana’s constitutional processes and the judiciary’s ability to adjudicate disputes involving its own members and executive authority.

The case’s resolution may determine whether Ghana’s constitutional framework provides adequate protections for judicial independence while maintaining appropriate accountability mechanisms for judicial misconduct.