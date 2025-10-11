Bentil and Gyamfi Dispute GoldBod’s Illegal Gold Purchases

A public disagreement has erupted between Kofi Bentil, Vice President of policy think tank Imani Africa, and Sammy Gyamfi, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board, over allegations that the government entity purchases gold from illegal miners.

Bentil claimed that 85% of gold purchases by GoldBod come from illegal mining operations, commonly known as galamsey, citing published research work as the source of his information. We continue to buy gold from illegal miners who constitute 85% of small-scale miners and yet we claim we are fighting galamsey, he reportedly stated, suggesting a contradiction between government rhetoric on combating illegal mining and actual purchasing practices.

Gyamfi swiftly rejected the allegation, insisting that GoldBod deals exclusively with licensed small-scale miners. The GoldBod doesn’t buy gold from illegal miners. We only deal with licensed small-scale miners, he said on the Key Points television program in response to Bentil’s comments.

The dispute highlights ongoing controversies surrounding GoldBod, which was established earlier this year to centralize gold purchases from small-scale miners and boost government revenue from the sector. Critics have questioned whether the institution can effectively distinguish between legally and illegally mined gold, particularly given Ghana’s widespread illegal mining challenges.

Bentil’s 85% figure, if accurate, would suggest that the vast majority of small-scale mining operations in Ghana lack proper licensing, raising questions about how GoldBod verifies the legality of gold sources. The policy analyst has been a vocal critic of government approaches to galamsey, arguing that officials prioritize mobilizing gold revenue over genuinely stopping environmental destruction caused by illegal mining.

Ghana’s small-scale mining sector exists in a complicated legal space. While the country has a licensing regime for artisanal and small-scale mining, enforcement has historically been weak. Many operators work without licenses or with expired permits, while others mine in forest reserves or river bodies where all mining is prohibited regardless of licensing status.

Gyamfi’s defense that GoldBod only purchases from licensed miners doesn’t necessarily address concerns about the broader ecosystem. If 85% of small-scale miners operate illegally, as Bentil suggests, then GoldBod’s market would be limited to a small minority unless licensing standards are loosely applied or verification processes prove inadequate.

The CEO has faced this criticism before. Since GoldBod’s establishment, opposition figures and civil society voices have questioned whether creating a ready market for small-scale gold might inadvertently incentivize illegal mining by making it easier to monetize illegally extracted gold through supposedly licensed intermediaries.

Gyamfi has consistently pushed back against these allegations, arguing that GoldBod cannot be blamed for Ghana’s longstanding galamsey problems. In previous statements, he pointed out that his five-month-old institution cannot be responsible for an age-long problem that predates GoldBod’s existence by decades.

The timing of this dispute coincides with renewed public pressure on government over environmental destruction caused by illegal mining. Water bodies have been severely polluted, cocoa farms destroyed, and forest reserves degraded by galamsey operations that have proliferated despite periodic government crackdowns and military deployments.

Bentil’s criticism reflects frustration among many Ghanaians that official anti-galamsey rhetoric hasn’t translated into meaningful action. His suggestion that government effectively facilitates illegal mining through gold purchasing programs strikes at fundamental questions about policy coherence and political will.

For his part, Gyamfi maintains that GoldBod operates within established regulatory frameworks and cannot be expected to solve systemic governance failures in mining sector oversight. The institution’s mandate focuses on aggregating small-scale gold production to increase government revenue and reduce gold smuggling, not on mining sector regulation per se.

However, critics argue that any entity purchasing gold bears responsibility for ensuring sources meet legal and environmental standards. They contend that without robust due diligence and traceability systems, GoldBod risks becoming a laundering mechanism that gives illegal gold a veneer of legitimacy.

The 85% statistic Bentil cited appears to reference broader estimates about unlicensed small-scale mining rather than GoldBod’s specific purchases. Research has suggested that the majority of Ghana’s artisanal and small-scale mining occurs outside regulatory frameworks, though precise figures remain contested due to the sector’s informal nature.

Whether GoldBod’s actual purchases reflect this ratio remains unclear. The institution hasn’t publicly disclosed detailed breakdowns of its gold sources or the verification processes used to confirm sellers’ licensing status. This lack of transparency fuels suspicions among skeptics while making it difficult to definitively assess Gyamfi’s assurances.

The dispute also reflects broader political tensions. Gyamfi previously served as National Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress before his appointment to lead GoldBod, making him a lightning rod for criticism from opposition supporters and civil society figures who view him as primarily a political operative rather than a technical mining sector professional.

Bentil, while positioning himself as an independent policy analyst, has been critical of various government initiatives, though he maintains Imani Africa’s non-partisan stance. His willingness to publicly challenge GoldBod aligns with his broader critique that government prioritizes revenue generation over environmental protection in dealing with illegal mining.

The exchange between the two prominent figures underscores how galamsey remains one of Ghana’s most politically charged issues. Despite broad consensus that illegal mining poses serious environmental and health threats, disagreement persists over causes, culpability, and effective solutions.

Some observers note that focusing on GoldBod may distract from more fundamental questions about why illegal mining flourishes. Weak enforcement against politically connected operators, inadequate alternative livelihoods for miners, corruption among regulatory officials, and foreign involvement in galamsey operations all contribute to the problem’s persistence.

Others argue that GoldBod represents an important test case for whether government can balance revenue objectives with environmental and regulatory concerns. If the institution truly purchases only from licensed miners operating within legal parameters, it could help formalize and improve standards in small-scale mining. If instead it becomes a mechanism for monetizing illegally mined gold, it would undermine anti-galamsey efforts.

The lack of detailed public information about GoldBod’s operations makes definitive assessment difficult. The institution could address skepticism by publishing regular reports on gold volumes purchased, verification procedures, licensing status of suppliers, and steps taken when illegal sources are suspected. Greater transparency would either validate Gyamfi’s claims or substantiate critics’ concerns.

For now, the dispute between Bentil and Gyamfi reflects the broader impasse on galamsey. Without shared agreement on facts, causation, and accountability, stakeholders talk past each other while illegal mining continues degrading Ghana’s environment and poisoning water resources that millions depend on.