Benin Government Thwarts Military Coup Attempt Against President Talon

Benin government forces successfully stopped a military coup attempt on Sunday, December 7, 2025, after soldiers briefly seized state television and declared President Patrice Talon removed from office.

The incident began early Sunday morning when mutinous troops led by Lieutenant Colonel Pascal Tigri stormed the national television station in Cotonou. The soldiers, calling themselves the Military Committee for Refoundation, announced they had suspended the constitution and dissolved all state institutions.

Gunfire erupted near the presidential residence at Camp Guezo during the takeover attempt. Loyalist forces mobilized rapidly to counter the mutiny, with Interior Minister Alassane Seidou confirming by midday that armed forces had thwarted the attempt.

President Talon addressed the nation Sunday evening, his first appearance since the crisis began. He described the situation as totally under control and praised security forces who remained loyal to the republic. The president expressed condolences to victims and those held by fleeing mutineers.

Nigerian military intervention proved decisive in quelling the rebellion. Fighter jets entered Benin airspace at the government’s request to help dislodge coup plotters from the television station and military camps. Nigeria also deployed ground troops, according to statements from President Bola Tinubu’s office.

Government spokesperson Wilfried Leandre Houngbedji reported 14 arrests connected to the coup attempt. Local media sources indicate 12 of those detained stormed the television offices, including one former soldier. Lieutenant Colonel Tigri’s whereabouts remained unknown as of Monday.

The coup plotters cited deteriorating security in northern Benin, where jihadist militants have increased attacks in recent years. Their statement criticized government neglect of fallen soldiers and their families, alongside concerns about healthcare cuts and tax increases.

Regional bloc ECOWAS strongly condemned the takeover attempt and ordered immediate deployment of standby forces from Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Ivory Coast and Ghana. The African Union similarly condemned the action, reaffirming zero tolerance for unconstitutional government changes.

The incident occurred as Benin prepares for presidential elections in April 2026. Talon, who has led since 2016, plans to step down after completing his second term and has endorsed Finance Minister Romuald Wadagni as his successor.

Benin, regarded as one of West Africa’s more stable democracies, joins a region experiencing increased military interventions. Neighboring countries including Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Guinea and Guinea-Bissau have all witnessed successful coups since 2021.

The attempted coup marks Benin’s first such incident since 1972. Critics have accused Talon of suppressing opposition voices, particularly after October’s electoral commission barred the main opposition candidate from standing in upcoming elections.