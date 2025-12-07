Benin Government Foils Military Coup Attempt Led by Lieutenant Colonel Tigri

Benin’s Interior Minister Alassane Seidou announced on Sunday that security forces thwarted an attempted coup launched by a group of soldiers who briefly seized control of state television and attacked the presidential residence in Cotonou.

A small group of soldiers launched a mutiny aimed at destabilizing the state and its institutions in the early morning of Sunday, December 7, 2025, Seidou told national television. The minister confirmed that the Beninese armed forces remained loyal to the republic and successfully retained control of the situation. President Patrice Talon remained safe throughout the ordeal, with a presidential adviser confirming he took refuge at the French embassy during the incident.

The attempted overthrow unfolded when soldiers calling themselves the Military Committee for Refoundation appeared on state television declaring they had removed Talon from power. Lieutenant Colonel Pascal Tigri was identified as the leader of the coup plotters. The group announced the suspension of the constitution, dissolution of all state institutions, and closure of air, land and maritime borders. Journalists at the state broadcaster were held hostage during the takeover, though the signal was later restored after loyalist forces regained control.

Gunfire erupted near Camp Guezo close to the presidential residence, prompting the French embassy to urge its citizens to remain indoors. Soldiers blocked access to the presidency, state television headquarters, and several strategic locations including the five-star Sofitel and districts housing international institutions. Despite the military activity in key areas, most of Cotonou remained calm with residents conducting normal activities. The airport reported no military presence.

Roughly a dozen soldiers were arrested following the failed coup attempt, with military and security sources confirming the alleged perpetrators were among those detained. Foreign Minister Olushegun Adjadi Bakari reassured the public that loyalist forces and national guards had regained control, emphasizing that the coup plotters only managed to seize state television briefly. Finance Minister Romuald Wadagni stated the mutineers were cornered and being cleared out by security forces.

The Economic Community of West African States condemned the unconstitutional action in a statement, declaring support for the Benin government and people in defending the constitution and territorial integrity. The regional bloc emphasized that the attempted coup represented a subversion of the will of Benin’s citizens.

Talon, 67, has governed Benin since 2016 and was scheduled to step down in April 2026 after completing his constitutionally mandated two terms. His administration has delivered solid economic growth but faced criticism over authoritarian tendencies and a surge in jihadist violence in northern regions. Wadagni, the ruling party’s nominee for the upcoming presidential election, is favored to succeed Talon. The electoral commission rejected opposition candidate Renaud Agbodjo due to insufficient sponsors.

This coup attempt adds Benin to a troubling regional pattern. West Africa has witnessed multiple military takeovers since 2020, including in neighboring Niger and Burkina Faso, as well as Mali, Guinea and Guinea-Bissau. Last month, Guinea-Bissau experienced its own coup, marking the ninth successful or attempted military takeover in the region within five years. Democratic norms across West and Central Africa face increasing pressure as military interventions proliferate.

The attempted coup follows recent political developments in Benin. In January, two associates of Talon received 20-year prison sentences for an alleged 2024 coup plot. Last month, the legislature extended presidential terms from five to seven years while maintaining the two-term limit. These moves sparked controversy amid concerns about democratic backsliding in the country.

Benin experienced numerous coups following independence from France in 1960, particularly during the initial decades. The country achieved political stability from 1991 after the two-decade rule of Marxist-Leninist Mathieu Kérékou ended. Sunday’s failed coup represents the most serious challenge to that stability in over three decades.