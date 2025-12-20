Benin Detains Opposition Leader Azannai Over Failed Coup Investigation

Benin Republic has placed former defense minister and prominent opposition figure Candide Azannai in pre-trial detention as part of investigations into the failed coup attempt earlier this month, despite his public condemnation of the takeover.

According to an AFP journalist, Azannai was accused of plotting against the state and incitement to rebellion. He was arrested December 12 at his party’s headquarters in Cotonou following the attempted coup. After several hours of questioning at Benin’s anti-terrorism court, Azannai was escorted away at dawn by police before being taken into custody.

Azannai’s detention comes after about 30 people, most of them soldiers, were jailed Tuesday December 16 on treason charges in connection with the foiled plot. They are being prosecuted for treason, murder and endangering state security according to legal sources.

Soldiers had appeared on national television December 7 to announce they had overthrown President Patrice Talon, but loyalist forces swiftly regained control with support from the Nigerian Air Force and French special forces. Several people were killed during the unrest, while some suspected mutineers, including alleged coup leader Lieutenant Colonel Pascal Tigri, remain at large.

The head of the Restaurer l’Espoir party had condemned the coup attempt in a Facebook statement published December 9, but also denounced attempts to exploit the criminal events for the purpose of seizing power through manipulation and intimidation of dissenting voices and critical political opinions. His party publicly denounced the attack on institutions and reaffirmed its commitment to the republican order.

Chabi Yayi, son of former president and current opposition figure Thomas Boni Yayi, was arrested December 14 for reasons alleged to be related to the coup attempt. He was released two days later but remains under investigation and is expected to present himself to police again. He is a member of the opposition party led by his father.

Benin authorities also issued an international arrest warrant against Pan-Africanist and anti-Western influencer Kemi Seba for backing the attempted coup. Seba, whose real name is Stellio Gilles Robert Capo Chichi, is being prosecuted for advocating crimes against state security and inciting rebellion. He had expressed support for the coup while it was ongoing and described it as Benin’s day of liberation.

The coup was planned and executed by mutineers stationed at Camp Togbin in Fidjrosse. Pascal Tigri, who led the coup, was the former commander of the 3rd Combined Arms Battalion of the National Guard and had recently been promoted to command the Special Forces group. President Talon admitted December 18 that Tigri had taken refuge abroad.

While Talon has been credited by supporters with boosting economic growth, critics accuse his administration of sliding into authoritarianism in a country once regarded as a democratic model in West Africa. In recent years, Benin has also faced growing jihadist violence in its northern regions.

The coup attempt was condemned by ECOWAS, the African Union, and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres. Neighboring Nigeria called the coup a direct assault on democracy and praised Beninese security forces for defending the constitutional order. The Nigerian Senate formally approved President Bola Tinubu’s request to deploy soldiers in Benin at the request of the latter’s government.

President Talon is expected to step down in April after completing his second and final term in office. Finance Minister Romuald Wadagni appears to have a clear path to the presidency, with the main opposition party excluded from the ballot due to a shortage of sponsors.