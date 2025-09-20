Benin Ambassador Concludes ECOWAS Mission After Years

Benin’s Ambassador to Nigeria and Permanent Representative to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Paulette Adjovi Yekpe, concluded her diplomatic mission with a farewell visit to ECOWAS Commission President Omar Alieu Touray on September 19, 2025, marking the end of a distinguished tenure during critical regional transitions.

The farewell meeting, held at ECOWAS headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria, was attended by Abdou Kolley, Director of Cabinet of the ECOWAS Commission President. The discussions centered on various current regional political issues amid ECOWAS’s 50th anniversary celebrations launched in April 2025.

Touray expressed the ECOWAS Commission’s high appreciation for Ambassador Yekpe’s contributions and support to ECOWAS organs’ activities, paying special tribute to her human and professional qualities demonstrated throughout her mission. He acknowledged her role as dean of ECOWAS Member State ambassadors.

Ambassador Yekpe praised ECOWAS’s commitment to ensuring the well-being of Community peoples and maintaining regional peace and stability. She thanked ECOWAS senior officials for the special relationship and attention she received during her term of office.

The farewell occurs during ECOWAS’s golden jubilee year, which began with celebrations in Accra, Ghana, in April 2025. President Touray has emphasized that despite challenges facing West Africa, the regional bloc remains Africa’s most integrated organization with significant achievements worth celebrating.

Yekpe’s diplomatic service included participation in critical ECOWAS missions, including the pre-election fact-finding mission to Côte d’Ivoire from June 29 to July 5, 2025, demonstrating her active engagement in regional democratic processes.

The ambassador’s tenure coincided with significant regional challenges that tested ECOWAS’s unity and effectiveness. President Touray acknowledged 2024 as a year of “considerable challenges” for the bloc, while expressing optimism for progress in 2025.

Born on January 16, 1955, in Porto-Novo, Benin, Paulette Marcelline Adjovi-Yekpe brings extensive diplomatic experience to her role. She briefly served as Benin’s Minister of Foreign Affairs in 2023 before returning to her ambassadorial duties.

Her educational background includes advanced studies at Université Paris-Sorbonne, providing her with strong academic foundations for diplomatic service. She is the sister of former deputy Mathieu Adjovi, indicating a family tradition of public service.

During her tenure, Yekpe witnessed ECOWAS navigate complex regional issues including democratic transitions, security challenges, and economic integration efforts. The bloc faced particular difficulties with military coups in several member states and ongoing security threats in the Sahel region.

ECOWAS’s 50th anniversary celebrations have highlighted both achievements and challenges facing the regional organization. President Touray has consistently emphasized the need for reforms to improve intra-regional trade, which currently hovers around 12 percent among West African member states.

The ambassador’s departure comes as ECOWAS prepares for an all-inclusive regional summit aimed at repositioning the organization to navigate the evolving global landscape effectively. Ghana has established a dedicated committee and allocated budget support for anniversary celebrations.

Yekpe’s role as dean of ECOWAS ambassadors underscored her seniority and influence within the diplomatic community. Her leadership among peer ambassadors provided valuable coordination for regional initiatives and diplomatic engagement.

The farewell meeting reflected the collegial atmosphere that characterizes ECOWAS diplomatic relations, even amid regional tensions and challenges. Personal relationships between diplomatic representatives often facilitate broader regional cooperation efforts.

Her successor will inherit an ECOWAS facing significant regional challenges, including democratic backsliding in some member states, security threats from terrorist organizations, and economic pressures affecting regional integration efforts.

The timing of her departure coincides with ECOWAS’s efforts to strengthen relationships with continental organizations, including recent productive discussions between President Touray and African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat on West African and Sahel situations.

Ambassador Yekpe’s diplomatic service represents Benin’s commitment to regional integration and ECOWAS objectives. Her contributions to Community activities demonstrate small states’ significant roles in regional organizations and multilateral diplomacy.

The farewell ceremony symbolizes continuity in diplomatic relations between Benin and ECOWAS institutions, ensuring sustained cooperation despite personnel changes. Such transitions maintain institutional memory while allowing fresh perspectives on regional challenges.