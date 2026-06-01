Bench Warrant Looms As Accused Persons Skip Court in Threats Trial

The Accra Circuit Court has adjourned proceedings in a case involving three defendants accused of issuing life-threatening statements against a complainant, with the presiding judge warning that a bench warrant will be issued should they fail to attend the next hearing.

The case, The Republic vrs. Kwaku Agyemang and two others, involves Dora Nancy Agyemang, Andrew Kweku Agyemang, and Anima Agyemang, who are standing trial over alleged threats of life linked to a voice recording.

Hearing in the matter began on May 29, 2026, but the defendants were absent when the case was called. Their lawyer informed the court that they were out of town.

The prosecution urged the court to issue a bench warrant for their immediate arrest due to their absence since the investigator on the case had informed them about proceedings on that day.

However, the presiding judge opted for a final adjournment, rescheduling the case to June 8, 2026, with a warning that failure to appear at the next hearing would trigger a bench warrant.

The matter was reported to police after the complainant allegedly receiving threatening messages from the defendants.

The complaint is linked to tensions arising from accusations surrounding a reported pre-marital relationship involving the complainant’s wife, identified in related public reports as Afuah Asantewaa Ahorgah-Dorfia, who is said to be a New Addington North Labour Candidate-Elect with her boyfriend, Founder of Etherean mission Church, Brother Ishmael Tetteh.

Afuah Asantewaa Ahorgah-Dorfia is allegedly being investigated in Britain for alleged fraud.

The prosecution’s case is built on a voice recording in which the speaker allegedly issued repeated threats, insults, and warnings, including statements interpreted as threats of physical harm, reputational damage, and intimidation.

In the transcript, the voice recording contains multiple alleged abusive remarks and threats directed at the complainant, including claims of surveillance, intimidation, and personal attacks.

The matter will resume on June 8, 2026, when the defendants are expected to appear in person. Should they again fail to attend, the court has indicated that a bench warrant will be issued to secure their arrest.

The case continues as investigators and prosecutors assess the circumstances surrounding the alleged threats and the broader dispute that led to the complaint being filed.