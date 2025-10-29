Bench Warrant A Smokescreen For Rogue Cop’s Land Grab – Comet Security Supervisor Exposes Corporal Richard Tetteh

The Security Supervisor of Comet Security Company (CSC) who doubles as the Acting Director of Operations to Woodfields Development Company Limited, Mr Kingsley Adjei, has vehemently denied allegations of ordering an attack on police officer Corporal Richard Tetteh on land at Chrematinville at Nmai Djor-Borteyman.

Mr Adjei stated that Corporal Tetteh’s decision to secure a bench warrant for his arrest, based on false claims, is a face-saving scheme to conceal his own wrongdoing and unprofessional conduct.

He alleged that Corporal Tetteh, together with a group of men, unlawfully entered Woodfields Development Company’s property early on Sunday, October 26, 2025, to supervise illegal construction.

According to him, the officer assaulted a company security guard, used state-issued handcuffs as a weapon, and caused the unlawful arrest of two employees.

Mr. Adjei disclosed that the corporal, acting as a ‘land-guard’ for Mr. Jonathan Yohonu, popularly known as Big Joe, unlawfully entered the property of Woodfields, assaulted security men, and caused their detention.

He explained that on the day in question, he received a call from a company security guard reporting the officer’s presence on the land.

He instructed them to take pictures as evidence. Later, an informant called to report the illegal construction, but Corporal Tetteh refused to speak to him on the informant’s phone.

The police officer later called him directly, and Mr. Adjei cautioned him there is a stay of execution granted by the High Court in favour of the woodfields and admitted he was aware but all helping for the company.

Mr. Adjei provided documentary evidence of a voice recording of the telephone call to support his claim that he never ordered an attack.

He accused Corporal Tetteh of violating the 1992 Constitution, the Criminal Offences Act, and Police Service Regulations, describing him as a “land-guard police officer” and a “pathological liar.”

According to him, policeman doing unlawful and illegal activities of landguardism on Sunday October 26, 2025 never showed his identity until he had problem with the security team of the Woodfields Development Company Limited.

“Corporal Richard conduct of filing criminal action before the Circuit Court against the security officer Doodfields Development Company which he now cited as an investigator in the case he is involved as a landguard, had confrontation on Sunday and claimed to have been wounded and lodged complaint at the police station constitute a clear case of malicious prosecution, abuse of office and against the laws of Ghana,” he noted.

He rubbished allegations of being a land-guard himself, daring the officer to provide proof and vowing to sue for defamation unless he retracts and apologises.

“I wish to state on the record that Corporal Richard Tetteh himself knows me very well that l am not a land-guard as he claimed. Rather l am a law abiding citizen of Ghana who is working with the highly reputable real estate company— Comet Security Supervisor, a legally registered company is a sister company of Woodfields Development Company,” Mr Adjei clarified.

He added ” l dare Corporal Richard Tetteh to show me where l am doing landguard activities. I have never entered into anyone land to embark on any illegal construction project before.”

Mr. Adjei also called on the Minister of Interior and the President to institute a full-scale investigation into the matter and for disciplinary action to be taken against Corporal Tetteh, whose actions he said have undermined public confidence in the Ghana Police Service.

“We believe that the involvement of some police officers and soldiers in aiding civilians to encroach on our lands at Borteyman has escalated land-guard activities in the area,” Mr. Adjei added.

Mr Kingsley works with Comet Security Company ( CSC) as Security Supervisor who acts as Director of Operations to Woodfields Development Company Limited plus other affiliates of the Group.