Ben Owusu Is Clean – Industry Expert Punches Holes In Petition

The corruption petition against former NPA Board Member Ben Owusu may be part of a broader political maneuver to prevent his reappointment, according to former colleague and union leader Fuseini Iddrisu.

In a sharply worded statement, Iddrisu called out “elements who do not want him to be on the NPA board for a second time.”

He suggested that the timing and nature of the allegations indicate a coordinated attempt to discredit Owusu, likely motivated by commercial or political grievances stemming from past regulatory decisions.

“This is not just an attack on Mr. Owusu, but an attempt to weaken the regulatory integrity of the NPA and manipulate board appointments for self-serving ends,” Iddrisu warned.

According to him, the so-called petitioner failed to provide any verifiable evidence to back the wild claims and that there is no credible documentation, no audio or visual proof, and no sworn affidavit that substantiates the claim that Mr. Owusu demanded or received bribes ranging from GHC 500,000 to GHC 600,000.

“Such figures, casually thrown into public discourse without evidence, can only be seen as an attempt to smear.

Ghana is a nation governed by the rule of law. It is unjust and improper for individuals or interest groups to peddle unverified allegations in the media with the sole aim of tarnishing reputations before investigations are even commenced. If there is any genuine evidence of wrongdoing, the appropriate forum is a competent investigative or judicial body—not trial by media.”

Fuseini Iddrisu noted that as Chair of the Technical and Licensing Sub-Committee, Mr. Owusu worked collaboratively and transparently with other members of the Board and Management of the NPA.

He pointed out that, Licensing decisions were not made unilaterally. Every application underwent rigorous scrutiny and followed due process, with a clear chain of documentation and accountability. No single individual had the authority to approve or deny licenses in isolation.

“It is also important to clarify that applications from companies like Newgas Bottling Plant are assessed based on a range of regulatory criteria, including but not limited to safety compliance, financial capability, technical qualifications, and environmental considerations. Any application that failed to meet these standards would rightly be declined—not because of a refusal to pay any supposed bribe, but because of objective regulatory deficiencies,” he said, averring that “The timing and tone of the petition suggest a deeper political or commercial agenda aimed at undermining past leadership within the NPA and possibly derailing regulatory decisions that did not favour certain interest groups.”

“While I would not stand in the way of any genuine investigation by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) or any legally mandated body, I also demand that such processes be rooted in truth, evidence, and fairness. Mr. Ben Owusu stands ready to cooperate with any legitimate inquiry, and he is confident that his conduct while serving the NPA will withstand any scrutiny,” he appealed.