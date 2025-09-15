Ben Abbey Challenges Alfred Lamptey to Lightweight Showdown

Rising Ghanaian boxer Bernard “Kenya” Abbey has issued a public challenge to former super featherweight champion Alfred “ShowTime” Lamptey, setting the stage for a potential high-profile lightweight contest.

Abbey, managed by Shiatse Management and Promotions, used social media platforms to call out the accomplished Lamptey, expressing his longtime admiration for the champion while declaring his readiness to face him in the ring. The challenge has generated significant interest within Ghana’s boxing community.

“I am ready, Lamptey can take all the money on the table but I will beat him,” Abbey stated confidently. The boxer, who recently gained valuable international experience, believes this represents his moment to establish himself among Ghana’s elite fighters.

When the two boxers met face-to-face, Abbey delivered his challenge directly. However, Lamptey, who won the 2021 Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Boxer of the Year award, appeared dismissive of the challenge, questioning Abbey’s credentials and ranking status.

“My name is ShowTime so I don’t waste time on someone who doesn’t have the boxing eye, am moving on, he is not rated in the high ranks, I believe he wants some hype,” Lamptey responded.

The contrasting records highlight the gap between the two fighters. Lamptey holds a 13-1 record and has captured multiple titles including the WBC Youth Silver Super Featherweight title and WBO Youth Super Featherweight championship. His professional journey has taken him to international venues across the UAE and South Africa.

Abbey’s 6-1 record includes a recent eight-round battle with Paris 2024 Bronze medalist Lasha Guruli in Georgia, where he competed the full distance despite losing on points. The experience, according to his coach Augustus Dodoo, provided crucial exposure and confidence for facing higher-level opposition.

Both fighters train under respected coaches within Ghana’s boxing ecosystem. Lamptey, a former national Super Featherweight champion, works with Eben Adjei at the Black Panthers Gym under Alex Ntiamoah Boakye’s Box Office management. Abbey trains consistently under Coach Augustus Dodoo’s guidance.

The potential matchup has attracted additional complexity with the emergence of another challenger. Joseph Commey, the new National Lightweight Champion and Lamptey’s gym mate, has also called out Abbey, suggesting the rising fighter should face him before challenging his senior stablemate.

Commey’s intervention adds intrigue to the situation, particularly given his recent success and shared training environment with Lamptey. The lightweight champion appears to view himself as a logical stepping stone for Abbey’s championship aspirations.

Boxing fans and supporters of both fighters have expressed enthusiasm for any potential matchup, recognizing the entertainment value and competitive significance such contests could provide. The public interest reflects Ghana’s passionate boxing culture and appetite for domestic rivalries.

The challenge underscores the competitive nature of Ghana’s lightweight and super featherweight divisions, where established champions face pressure from emerging contenders seeking breakthrough opportunities. Abbey’s bold approach demonstrates his confidence in his abilities despite the experience gap.

Lamptey’s response suggests he prioritizes higher-profile international opportunities over domestic challenges, reflecting his established position within Ghana’s boxing hierarchy. His dismissive tone indicates skepticism about Abbey’s readiness for elite-level competition.

The situation remains fluid as boxing stakeholders evaluate the commercial and competitive merits of various potential matchups. The combination of Abbey’s ambitious challenge, Lamptey’s dismissive response, and Commey’s intervention creates multiple storylines for Ghana’s boxing scene.

Whether any of these proposed contests materialize will depend on promotional negotiations, fan interest, and the fighters’ respective career strategies. The public nature of Abbey’s challenge ensures continued attention on the potential matchups.