Belgium Leads Global Rankings for Women’s Workplace Opportunities

Belgium has emerged as the world’s most favorable country for working women, according to recent analysis by marketing agency Click Intelligence that evaluated economic opportunities and quality of life across multiple nations. The study, which examined factors ranging from wage equity to maternity benefits, places several European countries at the forefront of gender equality in professional settings.

Belgium’s standout performance stems largely from its remarkably low gender wage gap; official statistics show women earned just 0.7% less per hour than men in 2023, giving the country one of the smallest pay disparities in Europe. The Click Intelligence study used a slightly different methodology showing a 1.19% median wage gap, but both figures underscore Belgium’s leadership on pay equity. Belgian women also hold 36% of management positions and benefit from 15 months of maternity leave.

Slovenia secured second place with 45% of managerial roles held by women, among the highest rates globally. The country maintains 27% female business ownership and matches Belgium’s generous 15 month parental leave provisions while keeping the employment gap between genders at 8.4%.

Portugal ranked third, where women own just over 30% of companies and occupy 40% of executive positions. The country posted an 8.2% employment gap between men and women, with wage differences at 9.35%, well below averages for developed economies.

Spain followed in fourth position, distinguishing itself partly through safety metrics: only 17.3% of Spanish women reported feeling unsafe at night, among the lowest rates in the analysis. Spanish mothers receive 16 months of parental leave, the longest provision in the study, while the country’s 6.72% gender wage gap ranks among the smallest measured.

France rounds out the top five, where women fill 38% of senior roles and own roughly one in four businesses. The country also offers 16 month maternal leave provisions and maintains a 7.8% employment gap between genders.

Sweden, despite ranking sixth, shows impressive female representation in leadership with women holding 43% of managerial positions. The country’s 6.3% employment gap is among Europe’s smallest, though its gender wage gap remains higher than Belgium’s but still below the European Union average of around 12%.

Australia emerged as the highest ranking non-European nation in seventh place. Nearly half of executive positions there are held by women, 48%, while close to 31% of Australian businesses have female ownership. The country maintains a below average gender employment gap despite its geographic and cultural distance from European leaders.

The United States placed eighth, distinguished by having the world’s highest rate of female business ownership at 35.1%. American women also occupy 46% of managerial roles, demonstrating strong representation across leadership levels even as the country’s 17.91% gender wage gap significantly exceeds European benchmarks.

Finland took ninth position with 33% female entrepreneurship rates and a modest 7.5% workplace employment gap. Finnish parents can access up to 15 months of maternity leave, contributing to the country’s family friendly policies.

Estonia completed the top ten countries, with women holding 47% of management positions, second only to Australia, and owning approximately one third of businesses. The country scored particularly well on safety, with just 8.5% of women reporting feelings of insecurity, the lowest percentage in the entire ranking.

The study’s methodology created a “Women’s Well Being Score” by weighting multiple factors including business ownership percentages, management representation, employment gaps, wage disparities, maternity provisions, and perceived safety. This composite approach attempts to capture both professional opportunities and broader quality of life considerations.

James Owen, co-founder and director at Click Intelligence, highlighted emerging patterns in the data. Women are increasingly moving into technology and green businesses, sectors he described as less constrained by legacy structures and more receptive to new ideas. Online tools have lowered barriers to entry, allowing female entrepreneurs to launch ventures with less capital while reaching customers directly. Owen also noted strengthening networks among women business owners as a factor accelerating growth and market entry.

The findings align with other recent research showing European countries generally outperforming other regions on gender workplace metrics, though they also reveal persistent challenges. While women constitute roughly 47% of the global workforce, they continue earning approximately 20% less than men on average worldwide, a gap that narrows considerably in top performing countries but remains stubbornly present even in the best ranked nations.

Recent data from PwC shows Belgium’s gender pay gap at 4.5%, slightly higher than the European harmonized measure but still representing significant progress. These measurement variations reflect different methodologies: some examining hourly wages, others median earnings, some focusing on full time workers while others include part time employment.

What’s clear across measurement approaches is that substantial variation exists between countries. The European Commission notes gender pay gaps range from under 5% in countries like Luxembourg, Romania, Slovenia, Poland, Belgium and Italy to over 17% in Hungary, Germany, Austria and Estonia. This suggests that policy choices, cultural factors, and institutional structures matter considerably in determining outcomes for working women.

The study’s focus on maternity leave provisions highlights another dimension of workplace equality. Countries offering 14 to 16 months of parental leave provide significantly more support than many other developed economies, potentially affecting women’s ability to maintain career momentum while raising families.

Safety perceptions add a quality of life dimension often overlooked in purely economic analyses. The wide variation, from 8.5% of Estonian women feeling unsafe to over 61% in Australia, suggests that economic opportunity alone doesn’t capture the full picture of women’s experiences.

For policymakers and business leaders, the rankings offer both inspiration and cautionary tales. Belgium’s dramatic narrowing of its wage gap over the past decade demonstrates that progress is possible. Yet even the best performing countries haven’t eliminated disparities entirely, suggesting remaining structural barriers require continued attention.