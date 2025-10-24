Belgium confirms its support for Morocco’s Autonomy Plan for The Sahara

Belgium expressed its support on Thursday for the autonomy Initiative presented by Morocco in 2007, placing the Sahara region “within the framework of the Kingdom’s sovereignty and national unity,” stressing that it will act “as of now on diplomatic and economic plans in line with this position.”

This stance was expressed in the joint Statement signed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Development Cooperation of the Kingdom of Belgium, Maxime Prévot, at the close of their meeting today in Brussels.

Recognizing “the existential importance of the Sahara issue” for Morocco, Belgium considers, in the same joint Statement, the autonomy Initiative presented by Morocco in 2007 to be “the most adequate, serious, credible and realistic basis to achieve a political solution.”

For his part, Bourita welcomed the significant evolution of the Belgian position, describing it as a “clear acknowledgement of the realistic and legitimate vision championed by His Majesty King Mohammed VI, toward a definitive settlement of this regional dispute.”

This new position is part of the international support dynamic in favor of Morocco’s autonomy Initiative, already backed by numerous countries across the globe. It also reflects a growing convergence on a pragmatic approach grounded in dialogue, stability and regional cooperation.