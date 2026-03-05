Belgium-Based BK and Tina Brown Africa Team Up on New Single

Belgium-based Ghanaian musician Brave King, known professionally as BK, is set to release a new single titled “Insecure” in collaboration with Accra-based artist Tina Brown Africa, with the track scheduled to drop on all major streaming platforms on March 21, 2026.

Produced by Survival Beatz, “Insecure” explores the emotional tensions that arise within relationships, drawing on themes of vulnerability, trust and the personal conflicts that accompany deep emotional investment. The song is framed as a musical dialogue between two voices navigating love and uncertainty from different perspectives.

Brave King, whose real name is Nana Baafour, has built his career from Belgium while maintaining close ties to Ghana’s music industry. His sound draws on African rhythms fused with contemporary global influences, and “Insecure” follows his December 2025 collaboration with fellow Ghanaian artist Rebbel Ashes on the single “What’s My Name? (Ye Fre Me Sen).”

Tina Brown Africa, born in Nigeria and raised in Ghana, has been active in the local music scene since 2018. Her versatility across Afrobeats, Highlife, Dancehall and Hip-hop has earned her nominations at the Emerging Music Awards, the KIM Awards and the Ashanti Music Awards. She rose to wider attention with her 2018 debut single “Good Girl Gone Bad,” which drew endorsements from Sarkodie and KiDi. Her multilingual ability, spanning Yoruba, Twi, Ewe and English, gives her music reach across several African cultural communities.

On “Insecure,” the production by Survival Beatz provides an Afro-influenced melodic backdrop designed to complement the emotional tone of both artists’ performances, blending atmospheric rhythms with contemporary sound.

“Insecure” will be available on all major digital streaming platforms from March 21, 2026.