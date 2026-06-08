Belarus Eyes Ghana as Gateway for West African Trade

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko used Monday’s summit with President John Dramani Mahama to propose establishing a distribution hub in Ghana for Belarusian products across West Africa, the most commercially significant offer to emerge from the first heads of state meeting between the two countries in 34 years of diplomatic ties.

Speaking at a joint press conference after the signing ceremony at the Palace of Independence in Minsk, Lukashenko said Belarus was keen to establish a hub in Ghana to facilitate the distribution of its products across West Africa. “I would like to emphasize once again our great interest in creating a corresponding hub of Belarusian products in West Africa,” he said.

The bilateral talks culminated in the signing of three Memoranda of Understanding covering the establishment of a Joint Commission for Cooperation in Trade and Economic Affairs, enhanced collaboration between the chambers of commerce of both countries, and cooperation in agriculture. The agreements were signed on behalf of Ghana by Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Ambassador to the Russian Federation Jehu Appiah, and Food and Agriculture Minister Eric Opoku.

Lukashenko described the talks as productive and said defense industry cooperation was also raised during discussions. “No topics are off limits, and this concerns not only agriculture and industrial supplies, but also the defense industry, which the president of Ghana raised during our talks,” he said.

Agriculture featured as the centrepiece of the summit. Lukashenko told Mahama that Belarus was ready to help Ghana address food security through agricultural mechanisation. “We are a machine-building country with well-developed agriculture, and in this regard, we may be of interest to you,” he said. Belarusian Industry Minister Andrei Kuznetsov said the two sides would explore joint assembly operations in Ghana aimed at building a full production cycle, pointing to Belarus’s experience in Zimbabwe, where agricultural mechanisation had enabled the country to supply grain to neighbouring states by 2025.

Lukashenko confirmed the joint intergovernmental commission would begin work immediately, developing a roadmap in the coming weeks and months. Mahama pledged Ghana’s support for implementing the agreements and said the country was interested in acquiring technical expertise and attracting investment into modern agriculture rather than merely importing machinery.

Lukashenko described the visit as opening a new chapter in bilateral cooperation, noting it was the first heads-of-state meeting in the 34-year history of Ghana-Belarus relations, which marked their anniversary on June 5. Mahama is due to return to Accra on Tuesday.