Bekwai MP Ralph Poku-Adusei Eulogizes His Constituent, The Late Apostle Dr Kwadwo Safo

Photo: Ralph Poku-Adusei Esq. & The Late Apostle Dr Kwadwo Safo

Story By: Philip Bright Mensah

Member of Parliament for Bekwai, Ralph Poku-Adusei, has paid a glowing tribute to Apostle Dr. Kwadwo Safo, popularly known as Kantanka, following his passing on September 14, 2025.

In a heartfelt message, the Bekwai legislator described the founder of the Kristo Asafo Mission as a “remarkable individual” whose legacy of innovation, philanthropy, and faith transformed lives and inspired generations.

“Apostle Dr. Kwadwo Safo was indeed the African Star. His passing has created a void not only in the lives of his family but also in our constituency and the entire nation. He lived a life of purpose, dedication, and service to humanity,” Hon. Poku-Adusei said.

The MP extended his condolences to the bereaved family, particularly the children of the late Apostle, and also expressed solidarity with the Kristo Asafo Mission worldwide.

He noted that the global church community and the Aduana family of Essumeja in the Bekwai Constituency had lost a great son whose contributions to development were “immeasurable.”

Poku-Adusei described Apostle Safo as a pioneer in technological innovation and a beacon of self-reliance.

Through the Kantanka brand, he said, the late industrialist inspired a new generation of inventors and engineers in Ghana and beyond.

He further praised Apostle Safo’s generosity, noting that his philanthropic works provided employment opportunities, empowered the youth with skills, and extended hope to countless families.

“As the founder and leader of the Kristo Asafo Mission, his deep commitment to spreading the Gospel and serving humanity will forever be remembered. His was a life well lived,” the MP stated.

Quoting Romans 14:8 — “For if we live, we live to the Lord, and if we die, we die to the Lord” — Hon. Poku-Adusei said Apostle Safo’s life embodied this truth, leaving a legacy that will endure for generations.

He further called on Ghanaians to celebrate the extraordinary life of Apostle Safo, describing him as a gallant son of Ghana whose impact transcended borders.

Apostle Dr. Kwadwo Safo, revered for his technological ingenuity, philanthropy, and ministry, passed away on September 14, 2025.