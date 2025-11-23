Bekwai MP Accuses Government of Creating Zero Jobs in First Year

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bekwai, Ralph Poku-Adusei, has accused the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) government of failing to create a single job during its first year in office despite what he described as impressive statistics on paper.

Taking his turn in the parliamentary debate on the 2026 Budget on Friday, 22 November 2025, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP said the Finance Minister’s presentation was heavy on personal achievements and favourable economic indicators but lacked objective evidence of improved living conditions for ordinary Ghanaians.

Poku-Adusei argued that the government’s claims about declining inflation, a strengthening cedi, and improved credit ratings do not reflect the lived realities of citizens struggling under severe economic hardship. He challenged the administration to point to concrete employment gains from the 2025 budget.

“The reality is ZERO jobs created from the 2025 budget,” he stated. “After 10 months in office with no tangible evidence of job creation, they now promise 800,000 jobs in 2026 without showing where the money will come from. This budget is clearly artificial.”

The Bekwai MP maintained that Ghanaians voted overwhelmingly for employment opportunities, not what he called the personal achievements of the Finance Minister. He noted that rather than addressing unemployment, the country is witnessing a rise in street begging, which he described as an indication of worsening joblessness.

“Begging on the street is becoming a profession simply because there are no jobs,” Poku-Adusei told the House. “What Ghanaians expected to see in this budget is simple: that after one year in office, the NDC government created even one job. I dare my colleagues on the other side to point to a single job created in 2025. The answer is zero.”

The MP’s remarks came during parliamentary debates on the 2026 Budget Statement and Economic Policy, which Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson presented on 13 November 2025 under the theme “Resetting for Growth, Jobs, and Economic Transformation.”

In that presentation, Dr Forson outlined government plans to create approximately 800,000 jobs in 2026 through various initiatives. The budget detailed several job creation programmes, including the Big Push Infrastructure Programme, which the Minister claimed would generate 490,000 jobs from road contracts valued at GHS 63 billion. Agriculture driven initiatives were projected to create more than 500,000 employment opportunities across the country.

However, opposition MPs have questioned the feasibility of these promises. The NPP Minority has challenged the government’s figures, noting that the 2025 Big Push allocation was GHS 13 billion, with commitment authorisation by mid 2025 reaching only GHS 7.6 billion. Even adding the 2026 allocation of GHS 30 billion brings total budgeted funds to GHS 43 billion, they argue, which is below the claimed GHS 63 billion in awarded contracts.

Poku-Adusei insisted the government’s priorities are misaligned with the needs of the populace and urged the administration to redirect its focus. “The priorities of the government today are at variance with the priorities of Ghanaians. They should reconsider their priorities,” he said. “Ghanaians voted for them to do their bidding, not their personal bidding. All that our people want is jobs, jobs, and more jobs, and we can take care of ourselves.”

The Finance Minister had painted a contrasting picture in his budget presentation, highlighting macroeconomic improvements achieved in 2025. He noted that inflation declined from 39.2 percent in 2023 to 22.9 percent in 2024, with projections of 16.6 percent by end of 2025 and 9.9 percent in 2026. The cedi appreciated from around GHS 14 to GHS 11 against the United States dollar, while Ghana recorded 6.3 percent GDP growth in the first half of 2025.

Dr Forson credited the administration with restoring fiscal discipline, stabilising the currency, reducing inflation, and rekindling investor confidence. He described the current phase as a national reset and rebirth from what he called a daunting inheritance.

“Confidence is returning. The Black Star is rising once more. Ghana is back, strong, stable, and full of hope,” the Finance Minister declared in his presentation.

The 2026 Budget focuses on three strategic priorities: sustaining fiscal discipline and responsible debt management, investing in infrastructure and agriculture to boost job creation, and improving education, healthcare, and security to promote inclusive growth.

Key initiatives outlined in the budget include the One Million Coders Programme, which received GHS 100 million allocation after a similar amount in 2025, the Women’s Development Bank with GHS 401 million investment, and the Rural Electricity Acceleration and Urban Intensification Initiative targeting universal power access.

The government has also committed to upgrading 30 Category C schools to Category B level with new classrooms, dormitories, modern resource centres, digital learning centres, and water and sanitation systems, drawing from a GHS 33.3 billion budgetary allocation to the Education Sector.

Parliamentary debates on the budget have exposed sharp divisions over Ghana’s economic trajectory. While the government emphasises macroeconomic stability indicators, opposition MPs argue these statistics do not translate into tangible improvements in citizens’ daily lives.

Former Finance Minister Dr Mohammed Amin Adam and the NPP Minority Caucus have described the 2026 Budget as a polished facade concealing underperformance, revenue failures, and liquidity constraints. They point to data showing that only 56 percent of the annual allocation for Goods and Services was spent in the first three quarters of 2025, while Capital Expenditure reached only 34 percent of programmed levels.

The Minority has also questioned the government’s spending patterns, suggesting that what the administration calls fiscal discipline is actually systematic under-spending in areas critical for growth. They note that Ghana achieved a primary balance surplus in the first half of 2025 by releasing only GHS 3.8 billion of the GHS 5.1 billion programmed for Goods and Services, and GHS 11 billion of the GHS 26.6 billion allocated for Capital Expenditure.

Poku-Adusei, who won the Bekwai seat in the December 2024 elections after defeating an independent contender, has positioned himself as a voice for frustrated youth seeking employment opportunities. The lawyer and first term MP campaigned on promises of job creation, poverty alleviation, agriculture development, infrastructure improvement, and youth employment initiatives for his constituency.

His critique of the budget reflects broader concerns among opposition legislators that government promises on job creation lack credible funding mechanisms and implementation frameworks. The debate continues as Parliament examines various aspects of the budget before voting on its approval.

The 2026 Budget marks a significant fiscal policy presentation for the Mahama administration, representing its first full year budget since returning to power in 2025. Economic observers note that the previous budget largely operated within the fiscal framework inherited from the former government, while this document signals the administration’s own economic priorities.

With Ghana set to exit the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme in May 2026, the budget faces scrutiny over the government’s post programme strategy for consolidating fiscal discipline while stimulating growth and maintaining macroeconomic stability.