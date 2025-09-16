Beijing vows “resolute countermeasures” as Trump administration seeks 100% duties on Chinese imports

China delivered its strongest warning yet against escalating trade pressure Monday, threatening decisive retaliation if G7 nations proceed with massive tariffs designed to punish Beijing’s continued energy imports from Russia.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian branded Washington’s campaign to impose tariffs ranging from 50% to 100% on Chinese goods as “a typical move of unilateralism, bullying and economic coercion” during a regular press briefing, signaling that Beijing will not yield to international pressure over its Russian energy partnerships.

The confrontation intensifies as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer pressed G7 finance ministers Friday to impose tariffs on countries buying Russian oil, marking the Trump administration’s most aggressive attempt yet to weaponize trade policy against China’s economic relationship with Moscow.

China’s defiant stance reflects growing confidence in Beijing’s ability to withstand Western pressure while maintaining lucrative energy deals that provide crucial economic lifelines for both Chinese industry and Russian finances. Lin characterized China’s cooperation with Russia as “fully legitimate and lawful” economic activity that falls well within international trading standards.

The proposed tariff structure represents an unprecedented escalation in economic warfare, with rates between 50% and 100% targeting Chinese exports while similar duties would hit Indian goods. Such measures would effectively create trade barriers comparable to those imposed during traditional military conflicts, transforming commercial relationships into instruments of geopolitical strategy.

Beijing’s promise of “resolute countermeasures” carries significant weight given China’s proven willingness to respond proportionally to trade aggression. Earlier this year, Trump hit Chinese goods with new tariffs totaling 145%, prompting China to respond with 125% import taxes on American goods, demonstrating both nations’ readiness to engage in comprehensive trade warfare.

The timing of this confrontation proves particularly significant as global energy markets face ongoing volatility and supply chain disruptions. China’s continued purchases of Russian oil provide Moscow with essential revenue streams while offering Beijing access to discounted energy supplies that support domestic economic growth amid international sanctions pressure.

Lin’s condemnation extended beyond immediate tariff threats to encompass broader concerns about American unilateral action undermining international trade frameworks. He warned that such measures “seriously disrupt international trade rules and threaten the security and stability of global industrial and supply chains”, positioning China as a defender of multilateral trading systems.

The dispute highlights fundamental disagreements between Washington and Beijing over economic sovereignty and the extent to which trade relationships should be subordinated to geopolitical objectives. China’s insistence on maintaining “normal economic cooperation” with Russia reflects broader principles of economic independence that Beijing considers non-negotiable.

European allies face difficult decisions about whether to support American tariff proposals that could disrupt their own trading relationships with China. Treasury Secretary Bessent noted that the US would not move forward with oil-related tariffs unless European countries did the same, indicating American recognition that unilateral action would prove ineffective.

The stakes extend well beyond bilateral trade volumes to encompass questions about global economic governance and the future of multilateral cooperation. China’s threat of retaliation suggests preparation for sustained economic confrontation rather than diplomatic accommodation.

Financial markets monitor these developments closely, recognizing that comprehensive tariff wars between the world’s largest economies could trigger significant disruptions across global supply chains and investment flows. Previous trade conflicts between Washington and Beijing have demonstrated both nations’ capacity to inflict substantial economic damage on each other while affecting worldwide commercial relationships.

Beijing’s defensive posture reflects confidence in its economic resilience and strategic partnerships that provide alternatives to Western markets. China’s energy cooperation with Russia represents just one component of broader efforts to develop trading relationships less vulnerable to American pressure tactics.

The confrontation underscores evolving dynamics in international economics where trade policy increasingly serves geopolitical objectives rather than purely commercial interests, challenging traditional assumptions about economic interdependence promoting cooperation between major powers.