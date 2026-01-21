A new intelligence-led assessment has challenged the dominant public narrative surrounding Medical Kalabule, the Fourth Estate documentary that accused the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Prof. Samuel Kaba Akoriyea, of alleged conflict of interest and profiteering at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital’s at Ridge.

While the documentary has dominated social media and ignited widespread public discussions, the assessment argues that the scandal has been deliberately personalised, shifting attention away from long-standing institutional failures within the public health system.

From Systemic Breakdown to Personal Targeting

According to the assessment, Ridge Hospital—like many large public health institutions—has for years battled procurement delays, supply-chain disruptions, billing disputes, and unclear public-private partnership (PPP) arrangements. These challenges, the report notes, predate Prof. Kaba’s tenure and are not unique to the facility.

However, rather than interrogating these systemic weaknesses, the documentary allegedly narrowed public focus to a single allegation: that Prof. Kaba personally benefited from patients being referred to external pharmacies for medical consumables.

The assessment describes this shift as deliberate, arguing that complex governance failures were simplified into an emotionally charged personal scandal.

No Evidence of Personal Gain

Crucially, the assessment states that an independent review of hospital records, financial data, and third-party interviews found no documentary or financial evidence linking Prof. Kaba to extortion, kickbacks, or personal enrichment.

Intelligent led assessment conducted by Gods eye PI & its Associates reportedly found No bank or mobile money transaction records, no receipts or payment trails, no witness statements confirming direct payments to Prof. Kaba, and no proof that he owns or has interests in any external pharmacy, which explains why Fourth Estate did not point to this salient fact to back their claim in the documentary.

Despite this, the allegations have continued to circulate widely in the public domain.

The Axis Pharmacy Claim Questioned

A central pillar of the documentary was the alleged preferential referral of patients to Axis Pharmacy. However, the assessment notes that no directive was ever issued compelling patients to patronise the pharmacy exclusively.

Instead, the report attributes patient referrals to routine stock shortages—a common occurrence in public hospitals—forcing patients to seek consumables elsewhere. Investigators found no evidence linking Axis Pharmacy financially or operationally to Prof. Kaba or any medical officer at Ridge Hospital.

The assessment argues that administrative and logistical failures were misrepresented as deliberate corruption.

Witness Testimony Under Scrutiny

The report further raises concerns about how witnesses were handled during the investigation. One bereaved family, frequently cited in public discourse, reportedly faced repeated pressure to directly implicate Prof. Kaba.

However, their own account—when examined in full—did not support claims of extortion, black marketeering, or any illegality. According to the assessment, the family described a successful medical procedure, post-operative infection complications, billing disagreements after death, and a senior clinician who offered assistance rather than exploitation.

Investigators described the testimony as exculpatory rather than incriminating.

Allegations of Narrative Engineering

The assessment identifies what it describes as troubling investigative patterns, including:

Repeated approaches by individuals claiming to be journalists, investigators, or civil society actors,

Persistent attempts to extract a specific claim of personal payment to Prof. Kaba, Escalation to media pressure when such claims were not forthcoming, and the absence of verifiable evidence despite prolonged inquiry.

In intelligence practice, the report describes this pattern as “inference manufacturing”—the creation of perceived guilt through repetition and association rather than proof.

Why Prof. Kaba?

According to the assessment, Prof. Kaba’s position as Director-General makes him a visible and politically significant figure, making him a convenient focal point for public anger.

By anchoring a broader institutional crisis to a single individual, the report argues, attention is diverted from deeper issues such as procurement governance, PPP oversight, and systemic inefficiencies within the health sector.

Call for Evidence-Based Accountability

The assessment concludes that there is currently insufficient evidence to sustain allegations of extortion or profiteering against Prof. Samuel Kaba Akoriyea. It warns that replacing due process with media trials sets a dangerous precedent for public accountability.

“If Ghana is serious about reforming its health system, accountability must be forensic, not theatrical,” the report states.

The authors also disclosed that they intend to publish full transcripts of audio recordings involving the documentary narrator, former staff of the Office of the Special Prosecutor, witnesses interviewed, and individuals whose testimonies were allegedly excluded because they did not support the documentary’s narrative.

Until such evidence is independently examined, the assessment cautions against condemning individuals based on inference rather than fact.