Begging Claims Resurface at Newly Renamed Accra Airport

Ghanaian travellers have renewed complaints on social media about airport staff allegedly soliciting tips, locally called nokofio, months after the government rebranded the airport as Accra International Airport.

Posts shared in recent days describe encounters across check in, security and boarding areas, with some travellers saying staff asked them for money even after they completed normal procedures. The posts do not name specific individuals or departments, and Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) had not issued a public response to the claims at the time of writing.

The complaints come less than four months after the government reverted the airport’s name from Kotoka International Airport to Accra International Airport, a change the Ministry of Transport said would restore the facility’s original, internationally recognised identity. The rebrand runs alongside a modernisation programme worth about 800 million dollars, covering Terminal 2 and other facilities.

This is not the first time such claims have surfaced. Similar accounts circulated widely in 2024, when travellers described cleaners, parking attendants and other staff approaching them for extra payments after they had completed standard transactions and paid required fees. Those reports did not lead to any publicly announced changes in airport procedure.

Critics say the practice undercuts Ghana’s pitch to tourists, business travellers and investors at a time when officials are promoting the renamed airport as a modern gateway to West Africa. They are calling on GACL and other relevant state agencies to investigate and enforce existing rules against unofficial payments.