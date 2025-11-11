Bed of Thorns Shines in Hollywood, Wins Top Honor at San Francisco International New Concept Film Festival

Bed of Thorns, a Ghanaian-produced feature film, has made a remarkable impression on the global film scene after winning Best International Feature Film at the recently concluded San Francisco International New Concept Film Festival. The film stood out as the only Ghanaian and Nigerian production to earn recognition among a diverse pool of entries from over 30 countries.

Produced by Sir Nelson Production, Bed of Thorns has been steadily gaining international attention since its YouTube premiere on November 7, 2025. Remarkably, just two days later, on November 9, it clinched one of the festival’s top awards — a testament to its strong storytelling, production quality, and emotional depth.

The film stars Sir Nelson (@Beautifulsavage_sirnelson) in a leading role alongside Ghana’s legendary actor Kofi Adjorlolo, supported by a talented cast whose stellar performances add richness and intensity to the story. Their synergy on screen, combined with the film’s engaging narrative and polished production, has deeply resonated with audiences and juries worldwide.

This international recognition not only celebrates Bed of Thorns as a powerful cinematic work but also underscores the rising global influence of Ghana’s film industry and the growing presence of West African cinema on the world stage.