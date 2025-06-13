Beatz Vampire’s signature sound shines on BNXN & FOLA’s new number one hit ‘Very Soon’

Ghanaian producer, Beatz Vampire has once again proven his status as one of Africa’s most consistent hitmakers, following the chart-topping success of ‘Very Soon’, the latest single by Nigerian singer, BNXN featuring FOLA. The track has officially climbed to #1 on Apple Music Nigeria, marking yet another milestone in Beatz Vampire’s growing catalogue of hits.

Released in early June, ‘Very Soon’ showcases Beatz Vampire’s signature fusion of Afro-fusion and soulful R&B elements. The production layers emotional melodies with smooth percussion and ambient textures, creating a soundscape that allows BNXN’s introspective lyrics and FOLA’s heartfelt harmonies to shine.

This is not the first time Beatz Vampire (real name Peter Asare Badiako) has reached the top of the charts. Known for his versatility and genre-blending style, the producer has previously delivered several regional and global hits, including ‘Butta My Bread’ by JZyNO, ‘Goodsin’ and ‘Asylum’ by Olivetheboy and many more chart-topping songs. His consistent impact has earned him nominations for “Producer of the Year” at major awards including the Ghana Music Awards USA, Ghana Music Awards France, and the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

‘Very Soon’ arrives as BNXN gears up for the release of his upcoming album, “Captain”, set to drop on July 3, 2025. The single has already sparked excitement across social media, with fans praising its emotional tone and standout production.

Industry analysts say Beatz Vampire’s cross-border influence is helping bridge the gap between Ghanaian and Nigerian music scenes. His ability to craft chart-topping songs across multiple markets puts him in a league of producers redefining modern Afrobeats.

With ‘Very Soon’ now leading the Nigerian charts and his previous hits still resonating with fans, Beatz Vampire is firmly positioned among Africa’s elite music producers, with more hits expected in the months ahead.