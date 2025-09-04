Beacon of Hope announces 2025 Weekend of Hope Awards Ceremony in South Africa

Beacon of Hope, a global mission dedicated to igniting transformation and sustaining hope worldwide, is excited to announce its 2025 Weekend of Hope Awards Ceremony, set to take place at a breathtaking South African game reserve on December 6 2025. This milestone event will bring together changemakers, visionaries, and catalysts for hope from around the globe to celebrate extraordinary contributions toward social impact.

Following the success of the inaugural ceremony in New York City in 2024, where leaders from across the world were honoured for their tireless commitment to humanity, the event this year will bring the heart of hope to Africa. The Weekend of Hope will showcase the collective power of individuals and organizations working tirelessly to address social issues and make meaningful change. The ceremony promises to be a night of inspiration, networking, and recognition of those shaping the future for the betterment of society.

Our Vision and Purpose

Beacon of Hope exists to champion individuals and initiatives that drive meaningful, lasting change. Guided by the belief that hope is the seed of transformation, our mission is to inspire, connect, and equip changemakers to put their hands to the plough and shape a brighter future for communities across the globe. We believe that hope can bring about powerful transformations, and that small acts of change can have an enduring ripple effect worldwide.

A Global Literary Launch

In addition to the awards ceremony, this year’s Weekend of Hope will feature the official launch of the international anthology, Beacon of Hope: A Catalyst for Change

. This powerful collection features contributions from voices around the world—stories, insights, and calls to action from individuals who have turned adversity into impact. The anthology highlights the stories of resilient people who have overcome tremendous challenges, giving hope to others by sharing their journeys of overcoming adversity.

The event will also honor the Book of the Year, recognizing literary works that have made a significant contribution to hope, inspiration, and social change on a global scale. These books have inspired readers worldwide to take action and have sparked important conversations surrounding social justice, humanitarianism, and global impact. By celebrating these literary works, the Weekend of Hope aims to further the power of storytelling in inspiring positive change in communities around the world.

Beacon of Hope Diamond Award of Excellence

The pinnacle honor of the ceremony, the Beacon of Hope Diamond Award of Excellence, will be presented to the Global Changemaker of the Year. This prestigious award recognizes an individual whose vision, courage, and dedication have had a transformative impact on communities worldwide. The recipient of this award will be someone whose actions have transcended national borders, leaving an indelible mark on the lives of those they have served.

This honor not only celebrates the individual’s personal contributions but also acknowledges the far-reaching influence they have had in driving systemic change. Through their innovative efforts, the Global Changemaker of the Year has inspired others to join the mission of creating sustainable, positive change in their own communities. The Beacon of Hope Diamond Award of Excellence symbolizes the values of dedication, vision, and the relentless pursuit of justice, recognition, and transformation.

Collaboration for Impact

This year’s event is presented in collaboration with Lifeline Zululand and Markey Writing Academy—both organizations play an essential role in strengthening local communities, offering wellbeing support, and bringing hope where it is needed most. Lifeline Zululand has been instrumental in providing essential mental health and social support services, while Markey Writing Academy offers writing and educational services that empower individuals to express themselves and engage with the world in meaningful ways.

Together, these partners aim to bridge the gap between global and local impact, ensuring that hope is not just spoken about, but actively sustained and shared with those who need it most. The collaboration between Beacon of Hope, Lifeline Zululand, and Markey Writing Academy ensures that the awards ceremony and the initiatives surrounding it have a lasting and profound effect both locally and globally.

Through this partnership, the mission to empower changemakers and bring lasting social impact is further strengthened.

Award Nominations Are Now Open

Nominations for the 2025 Weekend of Hope Awards will open on September 1 2025 and close on September 30 2025. We invite individuals from all walks of life to nominate remarkable leaders, innovators, and everyday heroes who are making a tangible difference in their communities. The awards provide a platform to recognize individuals who have dedicated their lives to creating a more just and equitable world, shining a light on the efforts of those who are not always in the spotlight but are driving the greatest change.

To nominate, please visit

www.beaconofhopemission.com and click the “Nominate” button. The nomination process is simple, allowing anyone to submit the names of individuals or organizations that exemplify the values of hope, innovation, and social impact. We encourage the global community to take part in recognizing the unsung heroes of today’s world who continue to push for progress and positive change.

Through our digital platforms, we share stories of hope, transformation, and progress, as well as highlight the ways in which our community can get involved and make an impact. The Weekend of Hope is just the beginning of an ongoing effort to ignite change, and by staying connected, you can be part of this powerful movement that seeks to inspire and uplift communities worldwide.

About Beacon of Hope

Beacon of Hope is a global social enterprise that celebrates and supports individuals and organizations making a significant impact through literature, advocacy, humanitarian work, and social change initiatives. All profits from Beacon of Hope events and publications are directed toward furthering the organization’s mission and creating sustainable community impact across the world. Our work is focused on amplifying the voices of those who are driving positive change and empowering individuals and organizations to contribute to the greater good.

As a social enterprise, Beacon of Hope leverages the power of community-driven efforts, storytelling, and collaboration to spread hope and inspire others. Through our events, publications, and partnerships, we aim to create a world where every individual has the opportunity to contribute to a more just, compassionate, and sustainable future.

Media Contact

Kelly Markey

Founder & Global Director, Beacon of Hope

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.beaconofhopemission.com

Personal

Website: www.KellyMarkey.com

Facebook: Kelly Markey

