Bboy Nagi Retains Title as Ghana Selects Continental Representatives

Defending champion Bboy Nagi successfully retained his breaking title at the 2025 Afrobreak Ghana selection championship, securing his spot to represent the country at November’s African Championship in Accra, which will feature competitors from 18 nations.

The seasoned competitor demonstrated why experience matters in high-stakes breaking battles, outlasting eight tough contenders at the Nima-Maamobi Community Culture Basket court last Saturday. His victory came after an intense final showdown against Bboy Kelly, where Nagi’s combination of energy, technical skill, and raw strength proved decisive.

Bboy Kelly, who recently represented Ghana at a continental event in Togo, earned his runner-up position through consistent performances that showcased his current form and competitive readiness. His strong showing suggests Ghana’s breaking talent pool continues to deepen as the sport gains mainstream recognition.

The day’s biggest surprise came in the Free Style category, where Bboy Blesso emerged victorious with a display that revealed previously unseen elements of his repertoire. His triumph ended the winning streak of Bboy Coded, last year’s champion who graciously congratulated the new winner while promising a stronger comeback.

“This was the first time he lost in a battle,” observers noted about Bboy Coded’s defeat, highlighting the competitive evolution within Ghana’s breaking scene where established champions can no longer take victory for granted.

The competition featured impressive performances from rising talents including Bboy New Mask and Bboy Zaga, who thrilled spectators with their innovative approaches to the art form. Their presence suggests a healthy pipeline of emerging talent that bodes well for Ghana’s breaking future.

International judges from Nigeria, Senegal, Ghana, and the Netherlands oversaw the competition, bringing diverse perspectives and ensuring high standards that align with continental championship expectations. This multinational judging panel reflects breaking’s cross-border appeal and the shared standards being developed across Africa.

Bboy Lyricx, who founded the Afrobreak Concept and served as event host, commended participants for their dedication to the culture while demonstrating the unity and positive values inherent in breaking. His dual role as founder and host underscores his continued influence in developing Ghana’s breaking scene.

The French Embassy’s support through Cultural Cooperation Head Julien Lecas, Cultural Attaché Jeremie Desjardins, and Cultural Attaché Marine Dolomie demonstrated international backing for Ghana’s breaking development. Their presence at the prize presentation ceremony emphasized the cultural diplomacy aspects of the sport.

The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) also supported the event, reflecting breaking’s growing recognition within Ghana’s official sports structure. This institutional backing becomes increasingly important as breaking establishes itself as a legitimate competitive discipline following its Olympic debut.

Red Bull’s sponsorship provided additional credibility and resources for the championship, continuing the energy drink brand’s long-standing association with breaking culture worldwide. Such corporate support helps elevate local competitions to international standards.

Bboy Lyricx announced that the winners, along with the Afrobreak crew, will travel to Montpellier, France, for international competition. This opportunity provides valuable exposure and experience that could benefit Ghana’s breaking development.

The November African Championship in Accra represents a significant milestone for Ghana’s breaking community. Hosting 18 countries for the fourth edition demonstrates the country’s growing reputation as a continental breaking hub and provides local athletes with home advantage opportunities.

For Ghana’s breaking scene, the selection championship results suggest a healthy balance between established champions like Bboy Nagi maintaining their edge while newcomers like Bboy Blesso break through with fresh energy. This competitive dynamic often produces the strongest national teams.

The Nima-Maamobi venue choice also reflects breaking’s grassroots origins and community connections, ensuring the sport remains accessible to the neighborhoods where many practitioners develop their skills. This community grounding remains essential as breaking gains mainstream recognition and resources.