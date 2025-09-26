BBNaija’s Ocee Mbadiwe Marries Longtime Partner Chisara

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Oseloka “Ocee” Mbadiwe has married his longtime partner Chisara in a private civil ceremony that took place on Thursday, September 25, 2025.

The couple held a quiet civil wedding attended by family and friends, marking a new chapter in their relationship that has already blessed them with a daughter. The intimate ceremony reflects the couple’s preference for keeping their personal lives away from public scrutiny despite Ocee’s celebrity status.

Ocee and Chisara welcomed their daughter in December 2024, and the new father has been open about his joy in parenthood. During his time in the BBNaija house earlier this year, he shared news of his engagement and impending fatherhood with fellow housemates, describing it as being on “a good news streak.”

The 37-year-old reality star, who gained national recognition as part of the Mbadiwe Twins duo on BBNaija Season 9 “No Loose Guard,” comes from a prominent Nigerian family. He is the son of billionaire Greg Mbadiwe and grandson of notable Nigerian politician Ozumba Mbadiwe, giving him a distinguished background in both politics and business.

The identical twin brothers, originally from Imo State, are lawyers, entertainers, and entrepreneurs who have built successful careers beyond their reality television fame. Together with his twin brother Ozee, Ocee co-owns popular nightclub 245 in Lagos, showcasing their business acumen in Nigeria’s entertainment industry.

The wedding comes at a particularly meaningful time for the Mbadiwe family, who recently experienced anxiety when their elder brother Odera went missing for several days in early September. The family was relieved when he was found safe, making this joyous occasion even more precious for the close-knit siblings.

Photos and videos from the wedding ceremony have begun circulating on social media, showing the couple in elegant attire surrounded by their loved ones. The images capture intimate moments from what appears to have been a beautifully organized celebration despite its private nature.

Both Ocee and Ozee pursued law degrees at the University of Bradford in the United Kingdom, demonstrating the family’s commitment to education alongside their entertainment and business ventures. This educational background has served them well in their various entrepreneurial endeavors.

The marriage represents a significant milestone for Ocee, who has successfully balanced his public persona as a reality television personality with his private role as a father and now husband. His journey from BBNaija contestant to married family man demonstrates the evolving nature of celebrity life in Nigeria’s entertainment industry.

Fans and colleagues from the entertainment industry have been sending congratulatory messages to the newlyweds, celebrating their union and wishing them happiness in their married life. The couple’s decision to keep the ceremony intimate while still sharing moments with their supporters reflects a mature approach to celebrity relationships.

The wedding also highlights the continuing influence of BBNaija alumni in Nigerian entertainment, with many contestants successfully transitioning from reality television to sustainable careers in various industries. Ocee’s marriage to Chisara adds another positive narrative to the stories emerging from the popular reality show franchise.

As the couple begins their married life together, they join the growing list of BBNaija alumni who have found lasting love and built families after their television appearances, proving that the show can serve as a launching pad for both career and personal fulfillment.