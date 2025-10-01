BBNaija’s Cross Okonkwo Gets Engaged in Star-Studded Proposal

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) alumnus Ikechukwu Sunday Okonkwo, popularly known as Cross, has taken a major step in his personal life after proposing to his girlfriend, Chinonso, in an intimate ceremony that has set social media buzzing.

The reality star popped the question on Tuesday evening, September 30, in what turned out to be an emotional gathering attended by close friends and fellow BBNaija celebrities. Videos circulating online captured the moment Cross went down on one knee, with his visibly excited partner saying yes to his proposal.

The engagement celebration brought together several familiar faces from Nigeria’s most popular reality show. Liquorose, a fellow BBNaija star, was among those present at the proposal venue, alongside other former housemates including Erica, who joined in celebrating the couple’s milestone.

Following the romantic proposal, Cross and Chinonso hosted their guests to dinner, turning the evening into a double celebration. The couple’s joy was palpable as they mingled with friends who had witnessed their special moment.

Taking to Snapchat to share his excitement, Cross wrote: “Guys, my love of my life said yes.” The post accompanied a video showing highlights from the proposal, which quickly made rounds across various social media platforms.

Cross rose to fame after appearing on BBNaija Season 6, dubbed “Shine Ya Eye,” in 2021. The Lagos-based fitness enthusiast later returned to compete in BBNaija: All Stars, where he reached the finals. Known for describing himself as “a bad boy with a good heart,” the entrepreneur has maintained a strong presence in Nigeria’s entertainment scene since leaving the reality show.

The proposal marks a new chapter for Cross, who has largely kept his romantic life private despite his celebrity status. While he’s been active on social media sharing fitness content and entrepreneurial ventures, details about his relationship with Chinonso had remained relatively under wraps until now.

Fellow BBNaija stars and fans have flooded social media with congratulatory messages for the engaged couple. The outpouring of support reflects Cross’s popularity among viewers who followed his journey through two seasons of Nigeria’s most-watched reality television program.

This engagement adds to a growing list of BBNaija alumni who have found love and taken their relationships to the next level after their time in the spotlight. The show, which has become a cultural phenomenon in Nigeria, continues to produce personalities who remain relevant in entertainment and social circles long after leaving the house.

As Cross and Chinonso begin planning their future together, fans are already speculating about wedding details and hoping for glimpses into the couple’s journey toward marriage. For now, though, the newly engaged pair seem content basking in the glow of their engagement and the warm wishes pouring in from across the country.