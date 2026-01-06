BBNaija Star Tacha Defends Victor Osimhen After AFCON Incident

BBNaija reality star Tacha has publicly defended Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen following widespread criticism of his on-pitch confrontation with teammate Ademola Lookman during Nigeria’s 4-0 victory over Mozambique in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on January 5.

The incident occurred during the match despite Lookman having assisted one of Osimhen’s goals earlier in the game. Video footage showed Osimhen charging toward Lookman, while the latter maintained his composure throughout the exchange. The specific cause of the altercation remains unclear.

The confrontation sparked immediate backlash on Nigerian social media, with many users condemning Osimhen’s behavior toward his teammate. Critics questioned the appropriateness of such aggression, particularly given the team’s dominant performance and Lookman’s contribution to Osimhen’s scoring.

Tacha took to her X platform account to push back against the criticism. She suggested that Nigerians were targeting Osimhen because “they have seen Osimhen finish,” implying the criticism stems from witnessing his decline or downfall rather than genuine concern about team dynamics.

The media personality drew comparisons between Osimhen and football legend Cristiano Ronaldo, asking her followers whether they recognize Osimhen as the Super Eagles’ equivalent to Ronaldo. She challenged critics by questioning whether they would apply the same standard to Ronaldo if he displayed similar on-pitch behavior.

Tacha shared video content related to the incident on her social media platforms, amplifying the debate about player conduct and the scrutiny faced by high-profile Nigerian athletes.

The confrontation has reignited discussions about emotional management in competitive sports, the pressure on star players, and the double standards that may exist when evaluating behavior from elite versus ordinary athletes. Neither Osimhen nor Lookman has publicly addressed the incident as of this report.

Nigeria’s commanding victory keeps their AFCON campaign on track, though questions about team chemistry and leadership continue to circulate in the aftermath of the visible tension between two key offensive players.