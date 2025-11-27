BBC Report Details Alleged Atrocities by Russian Mercenaries in Mali

A new BBC investigation has presented troubling testimonies about Russian mercenaries in Mali, including accounts of fighters linked to the Wagner group allegedly murdering two men in front of a local shopkeeper during a brutal counter insurgency operation against Islamist militants. The report forms part of several testimonies collected by the BBC about tactics used by Russian affiliated forces in northern Mali.

Ahmed, a shopkeeper who fled Mali and now lives in a Mauritanian refugee camp, described an August 2024 incident in Nampala where Wagner fighters detained his shop owner boss. He recounted being subjected to torture in a hangar, including waterboarding, mock executions, and threats over a 15 day captivity period.

Ahmed told the BBC his ordeal began when Wagner combatants drove up to the store he ran in the central town of Nampala. Despite being regular customers, the Wagner fighters wanted to detain his boss, accusing him of colluding with jihadists who maintain a strong presence in the region. He described being taken to a well fortified Malian military base and placed in a hangar where Wagner operatives filled a tank with water and forced him to undress before repeatedly submerging his head until he nearly suffocated.

Ahmed says two other locals were tortured and beheaded in his presence before a Wagner commander intervened to secure his release. He later moved with his family to Mauritania.

Another refugee, Youssouf, reported that he and his friends were herding cattle near the Mauritanian border when Wagner fighters attacked them seemingly without reason. A fighter grabbed him, threatening to throw him into a well, but another soldier intervened. The group was separated into vehicles carrying three operatives each and beaten throughout the journey, suffering injuries to faces, chests, and legs.

They were taken to a military camp north of Léré where torture continued, including beatings with a metal rod and arms tied apart to restrict movement. After being dragged into an office and beaten until fainting, Youssouf woke to find his hands tied to another friend’s hands. Mock wake up methods followed, including exhaust from a motorbike being blown into his nose. His friend died during the ordeal, and Youssouf and the remaining friends were released later without explanation.

A military junta seized power in Mali in 2021, forcing French troops to leave after accusing them of failing to stem the insurgency. The junta pivoted towards Russia, enlisting the help of the Wagner mercenary group, which was at the time linked to the Kremlin. Wagner has since withdrawn from the country, with operations taken over by Africa Corps, which falls under Russia’s defense ministry.

The Senegal based Timbuktu Institute estimates that 70 to 80 percent of Africa Corps fighters were formerly in Wagner. The think tank noted that Africa Corps inherits Wagner’s legacy of human rights violations, including extrajudicial killings and acts of torture.

Some Wagner mercenaries highlighted their atrocities on an invitation only Telegram group until it was shut down in mid 2025, according to a report released by the European Council on Foreign Relations. The report stated they regularly shared photos and videos of murder, rape, torture, cannibalism, and desecration of corpses against alleged insurgents and civilians.

In June, The Africa Report publication said it had infiltrated the Wagner linked Telegram channel, finding 322 videos and 647 photographs of atrocities, including severed heads and gouged out eyes, and posts laced with racism.

The Sentry, a campaign group co founded by actor George Clooney and former US government official John Prendergast, said in an August report that Wagner fighters carried out abuses against civilians and created chaos and fear within the Malian military hierarchy. The organization quoted a Malian official describing Wagner operatives as worse than the French forces they replaced.

According to the United Nations, nearly 50,000 people have fled to the M’berra refugee camp in Mauritania due to escalating violence in Mali. The BBC reports that it has contacted the Russian and Malian defense ministries for comment and is yet to receive a response. The Malian conflict continues to force tens of thousands to seek safety in camps abroad, while reports of abuse by foreign combatants continue to surface.