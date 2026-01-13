BBC Moves to Dismiss Trump Defamation Lawsuit

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) will file a motion to dismiss President Donald Trump’s 10 billion dollar lawsuit against the broadcaster, arguing the Florida court lacks jurisdiction and that Trump cannot prove he suffered damages. Court papers filed Monday revealed the broadcaster’s legal strategy in response to the defamation claim.

Trump filed the lawsuit in December over how the BBC edited footage of his January 6, 2021 speech in a documentary that aired days before the 2024 presidential election. The claim, lodged in a Florida federal court, seeks five billion dollars in damages for defamation and another five billion dollars for unfair trade practices.

The documentary, titled Trump: A Second Chance?, aired on the BBC’s Panorama program shortly before American voters went to the polls. The program spliced together three quotes from two separate sections of Trump’s speech at the Ellipse in Washington, delivered almost an hour apart, making it appear as one continuous statement in which he urged supporters to march to the Capitol and fight like hell.

The editing removed several portions of the speech, including a segment where Trump called on supporters to demonstrate peacefully. The BBC has since apologized for the editorial decision and the controversy triggered the resignations of both the BBC’s director general and its head of news.

Despite the apology, the publicly funded broadcaster rejects claims it defamed Trump. Papers filed Monday in the United States District Court in Miami indicate the BBC will submit its motion to dismiss on March 17. The broadcaster’s legal team will argue on multiple grounds, primarily that the Florida court lacks personal jurisdiction because the documentary was not created, produced, or broadcast in Florida.

Attorney Charles Tobin, representing the BBC, contends that Trump’s assertion that the documentary was available in the United States through streaming service BritBox is inaccurate. The broadcaster maintains the program did not air on American television or streaming platforms accessible to United States audiences.

Furthermore, the BBC will argue that Trump failed to plausibly allege the broadcaster acted with actual malice when airing the documentary. Under United States defamation law, public figures like Trump must prove actual malice, meaning the defendant knew the information was false or acted with reckless disregard for the truth.

Tobin also argues Trump cannot demonstrate actual damages because he won the 2024 presidential election by what the attorney described as a commanding margin. Trump carried Florida by a 13 point margin, performing better than he did in both 2016 and 2020. The attorney reasoned that if the documentary had truly harmed Trump’s reputation, it would have impacted his electoral performance.

The BBC filing further notes that the documentary could not have damaged Trump’s reputation because it aired after he was indicted by a federal grand jury over alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. Those charges included allegations that Trump directed the crowd gathered before him on January 6 to march to the Capitol.

The broadcaster has requested the court postpone discovery, the pretrial process requiring both parties to exchange documents and other information, until a decision is reached on the motion to dismiss. Discovery in this case could compel the BBC to hand over extensive internal communications, emails, and materials related to its coverage of Trump.

Tobin wrote that engaging in unbounded merits based discovery while the motion to dismiss remains pending would subject the defendants to considerable burdens and costs that would prove unnecessary if the court grants the motion. The discovery process typically represents one of the most expensive and time consuming phases of litigation, particularly in cases involving large media organizations with extensive archives.

If the case survives the motion to dismiss, a trial date has been proposed for 2027. Such a timeline would place the proceedings well into Trump’s second term as president, potentially creating complex questions about presidential duties and court appearances.

The BBC issued a brief statement Tuesday confirming its position. The broadcaster stated it has made clear previously that it will defend the case but declined to provide further comment on ongoing legal proceedings.

Trump has sued multiple major news organizations since returning to the presidency, filing defamation claims against The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times in addition to the BBC. Legal experts have told various media outlets that these complaints appear weak on their legal merits, with some suggesting the publicity generated by the lawsuits may be the primary objective.

Bob Corn Revere, chief counsel at the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, stated the BBC lawsuit does not have any legal basis, either on defamation or jurisdictional grounds. It remains unprecedented for a sitting United States president to sue news outlets with such frequency, though Trump has managed to normalize what was once considered extraordinary.

The January 6, 2021 speech at the center of the lawsuit occurred before Trump supporters stormed the United States Capitol as Congress prepared to certify Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election. Trump had falsely alleged the election was stolen from him, claims that courts across the country rejected due to lack of evidence.

Whether the motion to dismiss succeeds will depend on how the Florida court interprets questions of jurisdiction, venue, and the legal standards for defamation against public figures. The outcome could have broader implications for international media organizations covering United States politics and for the boundaries of presidential litigation against the press.