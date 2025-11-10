BBC Jewish Staff Renew Call for Antisemitism Investigation

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) faces mounting pressure after more than 200 Jewish employees sent a second letter accusing the broadcaster of failing to address systemic anti-Semitism within the organization.

The group wrote to BBC chairman Samir Shah in July 2024 requesting an urgent formal investigation by the BBC Board into systemic problems of anti-Semitism and bias at the BBC, alongside senior management’s demonstrable failure to properly address the issue. The employees sent a follow up letter on Friday alleging the corporation has offered only words rather than meaningful action after more than a year of silence.

The initial letter included a report titled Being Jewish and Working at the BBC, which contained testimony from staff who argued the corporation was no longer a safe space to be Jewish. Notable signatories include producer Leo Pearlman, former ITV head of entertainment Claudia Rosencrantz, former BBC executive Danny Cohen, and numerous current employees.

The group, led by 9/11: Inside the President’s War Room executive producer Neil Grant, described their anguish and disbelief because they fear they have now exhausted the process of raising their very serious concerns about anti-Jewish racism with BBC management. A representative for the signatories stated the BBC’s response to their detailed documentation constituted gaslighting and accused the corporation of treating them as a lobby rather than colleagues raising legitimate concerns.

BBC Chairman Shah reportedly acknowledged mistakes and admitted that on a small number of occasions, staff conduct has fallen below expectations. However, the chairman declined to launch the formal investigation requested by the employees.

The controversy follows a report by former BBC television director Danny Cohen and Baroness Deech that concluded the BBC is not merely careless in its reporting of the war in Gaza, with mistakes almost always pointing in the anti-Israel direction. The report found that whenever the corporation is faced with the choice of whose account or narrative to believe, it seldom points in Israel’s direction.

An anonymous whistleblower told The Telegraph that anti-Semitism exists in the newsrooms of Britain’s public service broadcaster, has persisted for years and remains prevalent today, exacerbated by events since October 7. The whistleblower reported facing anti-Semitic and anti-Israeli remarks almost daily, with complaints being consistently dismissed by management.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch criticized the BBC’s handling of the matter. Badenoch told the Daily Mail it is indefensible that the BBC ignored complaints of anti-Semitism and bias from more than 200 of its own staff and contributors for nearly 18 months, calling it a shameful failure of leadership.

Badenoch stated these were not isolated errors but repeated editorial failures under the supervision of BBC News and Current Affairs CEO Deborah Turness. The Conservative leader demanded the BBC Board intervene to restore trust and ensure accountability within BBC news operations.

The BBC responded that it is a great concern if anyone does not feel supported at work and the corporation has well established and robust processes in place to handle concerns or complaints raised confidentially. The broadcaster emphasized it stands united against any form of abuse, prejudice or intolerance, while maintaining its commitment to the highest standards of impartiality in journalism.

Former attorney general Sir Michael Ellis told MPs during a Westminster Hall debate that the BBC is institutionally anti-Semitic and its reporting of the Israel-Hamas war has contributed to attacks on British Jews. Ellis argued that what makes the BBC institutionally anti-Semitic is not merely the presence of bias but the fact that management has failed to properly address it.

The controversy represents an escalating challenge for the BBC as it attempts to maintain its reputation for impartial journalism while addressing internal workplace concerns and external criticism of its Middle East coverage.