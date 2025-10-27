Bayern Munich Cancels Jerome Boateng Internship After Fan Protests

Bayern Munich has canceled a planned coaching internship for former defender Jerome Boateng after fans protested his involvement following his 2024 conviction for bodily harm against his former partner.

Boateng, 37, was scheduled to shadow manager Vincent Kompany as part of a rehabilitation effort by the German club. However, intense fan opposition during Bayern’s recent victory over Borussia Dortmund prompted the former World Cup winner to withdraw from the arrangement.

The controversy stems from Boateng’s conviction last year for premeditated bodily harm against the mother of his twin children in an incident dating back to 2018. He avoided jail but received a suspended fine of just over 168,000 euros and a warning. Boateng has consistently denied the accusation.

During the Dortmund match on October 18, fans displayed banners telling Boateng to leave and warning that giving space to perpetrators makes the club complicit. A petition titled “Setting borders against misogynistic violence: Jerome Boateng should not be allowed back to Bayern Munich” gained significant support among the fan base.

Boateng announced his decision on Instagram, stating his focus lies elsewhere and that the club’s attention should remain solely on their impressive 13 game winning streak. According to Boateng, “That’s where my focus is right now.” He thanked club management, Kompany, and supportive fans while expressing hope for Bayern’s success this season.

Manager Vincent Kompany had previously welcomed the idea of Boateng joining the coaching staff. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jan Christian Dreesen defended the initial arrangement, saying every person deserves rehabilitation and noting that Boateng had no formal employment relationship with the club. Dreesen emphasized Boateng’s long service and numerous titles won with Bayern.

According to Mail Online, the club had hoped to help rehabilitate the former player through the internship program. However, the backlash proved too significant, with Boateng ultimately choosing to withdraw to protect the club’s reputation.