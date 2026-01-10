Bawumia’s Enduring Influence: ‘He’s Running Ghana Even in Opposition’

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Zebilla, Dr. John Kingsley Krugu, has praised Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s continued influence on Ghana’s governance, saying the former Vice President is effectively “running the government from opposition”.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the 118 former NPP parliamentary candidates declaring their support for Bawumia, Dr. Krugu highlighted the lasting impact of Bawumia’s policies, particularly in digitalisation and institutional reforms. “Where we are in this country, he is running the government from the opposition,” Dr. Krugu said. “I am sure you saw those videos of people arriving at the airport and using their Ghana cards to pass and were saying, ‘thank God, thanks to Dr. Bawumia, it works’.”

Dr. Krugu pointed to improvements in revenue collection by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) as a result of Bawumia’s digitalisation efforts. “I am sure you have heard the GRA Commissioner, who says that their revenue collection has improved due to digitalisation, thanks to Dr. Bawumia,” he added.

The former parliamentary candidate also cited initiatives like GoldBod as examples of Bawumia’s innovative ideas continuing to shape key sectors. “This is a man who is running the government from opposition; his popularity has not gone down,” Dr. Krugu stated.

Dr. Krugu’s comments came after 118 former NPP parliamentary candidates declared their support for Dr. Bawumia ahead of the 2028 elections, positioning him as a strong contender for the NPP flagbearership. According to Dr. Krugu, Bawumia’s ongoing impact and popularity make him a frontrunner.

“Bawumia’s influence is undeniable,” Dr. Krugu said. “His ideas and initiatives continue to drive progress in Ghana, demonstrating his enduring relevance in the country’s governance.”

Dr. Krugu’s remarks underscore the perception of Bawumia as a key figure in Ghana’s political landscape, with supporters crediting him for transformative projects.