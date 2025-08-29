Bawumia Will Contest Again Despite 2024 Loss, Says Boako

Tano North MP Gideon Boako has defended former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s right to seek the NPP flagbearer position again, dismissing suggestions that his 2024 electoral defeat should end his political ambitions.

Boako argued that electoral losses represent learning experiences rather than career endpoints for serious politicians. He pointed to Ghana’s democratic history where multiple former presidents overcame initial defeats to eventually win power.

“The downfall of a man is never the end of his life. He is not the first to attempt the presidential seat and lose it,” Boako stated during a Citi FM interview. “Others tried, they lost, they persevered with tenacity, and they were able to make it.”

The MP cited former Presidents John Kufuor, John Atta Mills, John Mahama, and Nana Akufo-Addo as examples of leaders who suffered electoral setbacks before achieving presidential success. Each of these figures required multiple attempts to reach the presidency.

Boako suggested Bawumia draws inspiration from this precedent, questioning why the former vice president should abandon his political aspirations after one defeat. He emphasized that Bawumia remains optimistic about his future role in Ghanaian politics.

“He also thinks God will be on his side. He will try again, and he can make it such that he can deliver to Ghana what he thinks God has given him,” Boako explained.

The comments come as the NPP begins discussions about future leadership following their transition to opposition. Various party figures have expressed different views on whether Bawumia should lead another presidential campaign.

Boako’s defense positions Bawumia as someone committed to long-term service rather than retreating after electoral disappointment. The MP framed persistence as essential for political success in Ghana’s competitive democratic environment.