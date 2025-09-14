Bawumia Vows He Would Have Stepped Aside if Report Blamed Religion

New Patriotic Party flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia revealed he was prepared to abandon his 2028 presidential ambitions if the Mike Oquaye Committee report had attributed the party’s 2024 election defeat to his Muslim faith or northern tribal identity.

Speaking to delegates in Abuakwa on Saturday, September 13, 2025, during his ongoing campaign tour, Bawumia disclosed private conversations with former President Nana Akufo-Addo where he pledged to prioritize party interests over personal political ambitions.

“I told Akufo-Addo that if the findings of the Oquaye report indicate that because I’m a Muslim or because I’m a Mamprusi-Kusasi, we lost the election, I will step down and not contest anymore,” Bawumia stated to the assembled delegates.

The revelation underscores the sensitivity surrounding religious and ethnic factors in Ghana’s political landscape, with Bawumia’s candidacy potentially facing scrutiny as the first Muslim to lead the NPP into a presidential election in 2024.

However, the findings of the Mike Oquaye Committee report concluded that the NPP’s defeat was not attributed to tribal or religious factors. Instead, the report cited the controversy surrounding the $58 million National Cathedral project and a last-minute fuel price hike as major contributors to the party’s electoral loss.

The former Vice President emphasized his commitment to party unity, stating he would not allow personal interests to override collective NPP goals. “Because I will not choose my interest over the party’s interest. The party’s interest must always be ahead of me,” he declared.

Delegates of the New Patriotic Party in the Ashanti Region have reaffirmed their unwavering support for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s candidature as the party prepares for its flagbearer contest on January 31, 2026, demonstrating continued confidence in his leadership despite the 2024 defeat.

Bawumia noted that multiple reports, including the Ashanti report and Konrad Adenauer Foundation report, reached similar conclusions excluding religious and tribal factors from the NPP’s electoral performance. This convergence of findings has strengthened his position within the party ahead of the 2028 election cycle.

The former flagbearer previously blamed the party’s defeat on arrogance of power and the hardship Ghanaians suffered, noting that the government wasn’t a listening government during his thank you tour in April 2025.

The Mike Oquaye Committee, comprising 12 members, was commissioned specifically to investigate reasons for the NPP’s 2024 general election defeat and provide recommendations for the party’s reorganization ahead of 2028. NPP General Secretary Justin Frimpong Kodua has opposed publication of the report’s findings, describing it as potentially “suicidal” for the party’s electoral prospects.

Bawumia’s willingness to step aside had religious or tribal factors been identified as defeat reasons demonstrates unusual political maturity in Ghana’s often polarized political environment. His stance reflects broader efforts to build inclusive political coalitions transcending traditional ethnic and religious divisions.

The NPP’s defeated flagbearer began his regional tour on September 10, 2025, to rally support from delegates for his comeback bid, with early signs suggesting strong grassroots backing for his 2028 presidential campaign.

The Abuakwa address represents part of Bawumia’s broader effort to rebuild confidence within NPP ranks while addressing concerns about his electability in Ghana’s diverse political landscape. His proactive stance on potentially divisive issues may strengthen his position ahead of the upcoming flagbearer contest.

With the flagbearer contest scheduled for January 31, 2026, Bawumia’s tour aims to secure delegate support across all regions while addressing any lingering concerns about the factors that contributed to the NPP’s comprehensive 2024 election defeat.