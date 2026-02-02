Bawumia Victory Has Changed Ghana Political Equation, Says Anyidoho

A former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has stated that the political equation in Ghana changed from the moment Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was elected flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Saturday, January 31, 2026.

Mr Anyidoho noted that for the first time in Ghana’s democratic history, the country faces a unique political scenario following Dr Bawumia’s decisive victory in the NPP presidential primary. The former Vice President secured 110,645 votes, representing 56.48 percent of the total valid votes cast, defeating four other aspirants to clinch the party’s nomination for the 2028 general elections.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Atta Mills Institute stated that Dr Bawumia’s emergence as the NPP standard bearer introduces fresh dynamics into Ghana’s political landscape. The observation comes as the party prepares to challenge the governing NDC in the next electoral cycle, with President John Dramani Mahama having assumed office in January 2025.

Dr Bawumia’s closest competitor, former Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, obtained 46,554 votes, followed by Dr Bryan Acheampong with 36,303 votes. Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum received 1,999 votes while Kwabena Agyei Agyepong secured 402 votes in the keenly contested primary.

More than 211,000 delegates cast their ballots at over 300 polling centres across the country in what party officials described as a democratic exercise that reflected the NPP’s commitment to internal democracy. The Electoral Commission supervised the process and officially declared the results at the party headquarters.

Mr Anyidoho, known for his frequent commentary on Ghanaian politics, has previously drawn comparisons between Dr Bawumia and the late President John Evans Atta Mills, particularly praising what he describes as their consistent policy positions and visionary leadership approaches.

Following his victory, Dr Bawumia called for unity, discipline and renewed engagement within the NPP, describing the win as a collective achievement that must be transformed into electoral success in 2028. He urged all party members to respect the outcome regardless of their preferred candidates and emphasised that securing the presidency requires resilience, sacrifice and hard work.

The newly elected flagbearer expressed appreciation to party delegates, election officials, security agencies and the media for their roles in ensuring a credible process. Party leaders have urged members to rally behind Dr Bawumia to strengthen the NPP’s chances in the 2028 presidential race.