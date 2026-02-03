Bawumia Urged to Prevent Misuse of His Name in Party Contests

Member of Parliament for the Akim Swedru Constituency in the Eastern Region, Kennedy Nyarko Osei, has called on Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the newly elected flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), to ensure that his name is not exploited by aspirants seeking office within the party.

In a post on social media, Mr Nyarko Osei emphasized that all candidates should campaign and secure positions on their own merit rather than relying on Dr Bawumia’s current position. “Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Your Excellency, please do not allow any of the potential contestants seeking for the various offices within the party structures to use your name or ride on your current position as the Flagbearer to advance their ambitions,” he stated.

The MP warned that candidates attempting to leverage Dr Bawumia’s influence could undermine both internal party democracy and the flagbearer’s broader campaign objectives. The caution comes as the NPP prepares for internal elections to fill various party positions ahead of the 2028 general elections.

According to Mr Nyarko Osei, ensuring that all contests are fought fairly and independently will strengthen party cohesion and position the NPP for a more successful run in the 2028 general elections. He suggested that avoiding the misuse of Dr Bawumia’s name would serve the party and its leadership better in the long term.

The Akim Swedru MP concluded by noting that adherence to this principle would not only safeguard the flagbearer’s reputation but also encourage a culture of meritocracy within the NPP. “This, I believe, will help your course better ahead of the 2028 election,” Mr Nyarko Osei affirmed.

The NPP elected Dr Bawumia as its flagbearer on January 31, 2026, after he secured 110,643 votes, representing 56.48 percent of the valid ballots cast. Kennedy Agyapong placed second with 23.76 percent of the vote, while Dr Bryan Acheampong came third with 18.53 percent.

In a separate Facebook post published on Sunday, a day after the NPP’s presidential primary, Nyarko warned members contemplating switching allegiance to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that they would lose the freedoms they currently enjoy in the NPP. “The NPP is a liberal party that allows every member to express their views, irrespective of their position,” Nyarko wrote. “In the NDC, such behaviors will not be countenanced”.

All unsuccessful aspirants in the presidential primary have pledged to support Dr Bawumia in the party’s effort to reclaim power from the NDC in 2028.