Bawumia to Submit NPP Flagbearer Nomination Forms Thursday

Former Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia will submit his nomination forms for the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer position on Thursday, marking the final day of the party’s nomination period.

The 2024 presidential candidate is scheduled to present his documents at the NPP headquarters at exactly 8 am.

Bawumia plans to arrive accompanied by his wife, key campaign team members, and parliamentary supporters backing his leadership bid. The submission caps a month-long nomination window that opened on July 29, giving potential candidates time to organize their campaigns and gather required documentation.

The NPP’s internal election schedule sets January 31, 2026 as the date for members to select their flagbearer for the 2028 general election. This timeline gives the party over two years to unite behind their chosen candidate and prepare for the next national campaign.

Following Thursday’s nomination deadline, the vetting process begins September 15 and runs through September 22. The party’s National Council will receive vetting committee recommendations by September 29, with any petitions due between September 30 and October 3.

The National Executive Committee and National Council meet October 7 to finalize the candidate list, which gets published the following day. Balloting takes place October 10, with the official notice of poll issued October 17.

Should no candidate secure a clear majority in the January 31 election, a runoff is scheduled for February 14, 2026. This process ensures the eventual flagbearer enjoys broad party support heading into the 2028 campaign.

Bawumia’s candidacy represents continuity for the NPP after serving as running mate to former President Nana Akufo-Addo in both 2016 and 2020. As the party’s 2024 standard-bearer, he brings recent campaign experience and established national recognition to the race.

The former vice president’s economic background and northern regional origins could prove strategic assets as the NPP seeks to reclaim power after losing to John Mahama’s National Democratic Congress in 2024. His nomination submission Thursday officially launches what promises to be a competitive internal contest.

With the NPP currently in opposition, the flagbearer selection carries added significance. The chosen candidate will lead efforts to unseat President Mahama, who cannot seek re-election in 2028 after serving his second term.