Bawumia Supporters Tout Solar Energy Vision Amid Political Transition

New Patriotic Party (NPP) campaign aide Kojo Poku has defended former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s renewable energy proposals, arguing that the defeated presidential candidate’s solar power initiative could have transformed Ghana’s electricity sector.

Speaking on Wontumi TV, Poku highlighted Bawumia’s campaign pledge to invest heavily in solar energy infrastructure, which included commitments to reduce electricity costs by 50 percent through renewable energy deployment. The comments come as Ghana transitions under President John Dramani Mahama’s National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration, which took office in January 2025.

“Dr. Bawumia once said that when he becomes President, he would invest massively in solar energy to reduce electricity costs by half. Unfortunately, many Ghanaians didn’t pay attention,” Poku stated during the television interview, reflecting on what he characterized as missed opportunities in energy policy.

Bawumia’s energy proposals during the 2024 campaign included plans to add 2,000 megawatts of solar power to Ghana’s energy mix and deploy an initial 200-megawatt solar program to extend electricity access to underserved areas. The comprehensive renewable energy strategy aimed to increase national electricity connectivity from 80 percent to 100 percent while significantly reducing consumer costs.

Poku, who previously served as an NPP presidential aspirant before endorsing Bawumia, emphasized that effective leadership requires forward-thinking policy approaches. He argued that sustainable energy solutions represent the kind of innovative thinking necessary for addressing Ghana’s development challenges.

“The President is supposed to make decisions that positively impact the lives of citizens. We need leaders who think ahead—like Bawumia, who had a plan to cut costs using renewable energy,” Poku stressed, positioning the former Vice President’s energy vision as superior to alternative approaches.

The solar energy debate gained prominence during Ghana’s 2024 election campaign, with various political parties presenting competing renewable energy strategies. Bawumia’s proposals attracted attention from energy sector analysts who noted the potential for solar power to address both cost and access challenges in Ghana’s electricity market.

Ghana’s energy sector faces persistent challenges including high electricity tariffs, supply reliability issues, and limited rural access. The country’s current energy mix remains heavily dependent on hydroelectric and thermal power generation, with renewable sources representing a small fraction of total capacity.

International development partners have increasingly emphasized renewable energy transitions for African economies, citing both environmental and economic benefits. Solar power costs have declined significantly globally, making large-scale deployment more financially viable for developing nations like Ghana.

Poku’s television appearance represents ongoing political discourse as the NPP transitions to opposition status following their December 2024 electoral defeat. Party members continue promoting policies they argue could have benefited Ghana under different leadership, maintaining pressure on the new NDC administration.

The energy policy debate reflects broader political dynamics as opposition parties seek to remain relevant while the new government implements its own development agenda. Bawumia’s renewable energy proposals may resurface in future political campaigns as Ghana’s energy challenges persist.

President Mahama’s administration has not yet detailed its comprehensive energy policy, though the NDC manifesto included commitments to expand renewable energy capacity. The new government faces immediate pressure to address electricity sector challenges while managing broader economic priorities.

Energy sector stakeholders continue advocating for increased renewable energy investment regardless of political leadership. Industry experts argue that Ghana’s solar potential remains largely untapped, with appropriate policies capable of delivering significant economic and environmental benefits.